El Paso County election results were not posted until about an hour and a half after the county had planned to release them, even as counties around the state reported extensive early returns.
The county said it would post initial returns at 7:30 p.m., but the first results appeared on the Colorado Secretary of State's website shortly before 9 p.m.
Earlier in the evening, the county elections website linked to a PDF that appeared to have early returns, but that link was later deleted. The results in that PDF appeared to match closely results later posted by the secretary of state.
El Paso County Commissioner Holly Williams said the situation would be investigated, but she has full confidence in the elections process.
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gazette reporters Mary Shinn and Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.