Holly Williams, District 1, Republican candidate (Incumbent)
Campaign phone number: 719-385-0722
Campaign email address: hollyforcolorado@gmail.com
Website: hollyforcolorado.com
Mailing address: 3472 Research Parkway, Suite 104 PMB 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
El Paso County government is the most fiscally conservative amongst the top 10 largest counties in Colorado, with each citizen only paying an average of $306 per year for our government. I will continue to maintain a fiscally conservative and efficient government.
Our quality of life, excellent schools and low taxes will continue to attract individuals to move to El Paso County. As our community grows, I will work to find solutions to improve our transportation infrastructure, support our law enforcement and public safety, support private property rights, and maintain an efficient government.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
As a commissioner, I’ve continued to ensure El Paso County has a balanced budget and the state’s lowest cost per citizen. In 2021, county government cost each citizen $306, the mill levy was 7.692 and the property tax per citizen was only $73.04. The closest county to that is more than 50% higher at 12 mills. This year, El Paso County residents will be refunded more than $29 million in excess revenue to the county.
At the same time, through my membership on local and state committees, I successfully fought for transportation projects including the Powers/Research intersection and for the Voyager Parkway/Interstate 25 exit. I will advocate for funding to complete Powers North. Since 2018, El Paso County added $13.1 million in permanent funding to roads and this year we have added an additional $24 million in one-time funding.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
As a 30-year resident and taxpayer, I have a longtime proven record of fighting for conservative and constitutional values. I support the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. I believe limiting government growth and requiring voter approval for tax increases has placed El Paso County in a very good financial position to weather an economic storm.
I support limited government and will encourage policies that support families, business success and economic freedom. I support private property rights and will continue to fight for Second Amendment rights. I will continue to support our law enforcement, military and their families.
Lindsay Moore, District 1, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-357-6427
Campaign email address: Lindsay@MooreForElPaso.com
Website: MooreforElPaso.com
Mailing address: 3270 Birnamwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Securing the people's elections, lowering taxes and ensuring freedoms afforded to every citizen based on the constitution.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
What I bring to this race is a completely fresh perspective. I have not been on the county payroll for the last 10 years and my constituents are my No. 1 priority. For the last four years under Holly (Williams') reign they have been stonewalled. It's time to put the people back in charge of their government.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have many years of experience with specific departmental budgeting. I have bought, balanced and maintained a running inventory with extensive vendor lists in multiple business settings. I understand the needs and complexities of large budgets and understand the need for significant planning to ensure the budget being built is realistic, attainable and that every dollar spent is money spent on behalf of those we serve. I also have served many years as an administrator, which, as the main function of the (county commission) job, prepares me perfectly.
Cami Bremer, District 5, Republican candidate (Incumbent)
Campaign phone number: Unavailable
Campaign email address: cami.bremer@gmail.com
Website: CamiBremer.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 26594 Colorado Springs, CO 80936
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
I will continue to ensure El Paso County is growing in a sustainable and smart way. To do that, we need: 1. public safety 2. reliable infrastructure and 3. economic, workforce and housing development. I support our local law enforcement cracking down on the increase in crime, and support services for those struggling in our community. We must maintain roads, bridges and water infrastructure to sustain growth and provide citizens with reliable services. In addition, we need to ensure economic and housing stability with a wide range of housing and work solutions for our citizens.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
I bring a broad track record of solving complex relevant issues, with a keen awareness of statutory duties, responsibilities and limits. I am the only candidate to have successfully distributed $265 million in federal revenues to benefit our citizens directly and broadly, and added over $60 million to roads, bridges and infrastructure maintenance for our region. I am the only candidate who has given businesses the tools to deal with unfunded mandates. Finally, I am known for my ability to bridge gaps and build camaraderie within government and community organizations. I have led effective collaboration across jurisdictions, departments, organizations and partisan lines for a regional and pragmatic approach to solving current issues such as homelessness, access to care, affordable housing and workforce development.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
As your county commissioner, I have a broad understanding of local policy, issues affecting constituents, and nuances of how to effectively enact legislation. Throughout those years, we faced a global pandemic, a highly polarized presidential election and racial uprisings. During this time of unprecedented attention on elected officials, I was responsive, respectful and principled when advocating for my constituents. When the state tried to shut down businesses, I kept them open. In my opinion, there’s no better experience than actually having done the job before, and especially throughout the last few years.
David Winney, District 5, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-650-5305
Campaign email address: info@davidwinney.com
Website: davidwinney.com
Mailing address: 3472 Research Parkway, Suite 104-554, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
The Gazette did not receive a response from David Winney.