Peter Lupia, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-246-5298
Campaign email address: votepeterlupia@protonmail.com
Website: VotePeterLupia.com
Mailing address: 1540 S. Eighth Street, Unit No. 38916, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Elections: Present plans and budgets that call for the cancellation of all Dominion voting systems contracts and return to voting on election day, using photo ID, with hand-counting at the precinct level.
Service: Eliminate or reduce non-statutory fees, many of which are merely tax initiatives previously voted down by We The People. Add service center locations and expand online access to document and record retrieval to reduce constituent travel, effort and inconvenience. Also, overhaul the website and add passport services.
Motor vehicles: Work to decrease wait times and ensure technology/internet-based services and tools are fully functioning at maximum efficiency.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
I am not a career bureaucrat or politician looking to simply move down the hall to my next office, but am a local businessman and concerned constituent of our county. As such, I bring an entrepreneurial, outside-the-box attitude and mindset focused on solid stewardship of our tax dollars. My desire to keep this office accountable to the local constituency clearly sets me apart in this race. Recycling bureaucrats and elected officials has proven to be detrimental to our county. Without statesman leadership, instead of career bureaucracy, this is a pattern from which we will continue to suffer.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
I hold a bachelor’s degree in marketing, finance and Business administration, with MBA work focused in international business. I spent a decade within the public and nonprofit sectors as a subject matter expert for the development, implementation, operation and oversight of multi-million dollar local, regional and statewide programs. As a business consultant for over two decades, I have served in long-term chief officer level roles for clients across a wide variety of industries including finance and security technologies. Responsibilities in these roles required oversight of budgets exceeding $10 million and personnel teams comprised of hundreds of staff and employees.
Steve Schleiker, Republican candidate (currently serving as El Paso County assessor)
Campaign phone number: 719-377-8360
Campaign email address: schleiker4elpasocounty@gmail.com
Website: steveschleiker.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 51373, Colorado Springs, CO, 80949
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Regaining public trust in our local elections. Give the citizens the agency and space they need to feel empowered, and lock in open government reforms.
Ensuring government efficiency and fiscal responsibility. I am the only proven constitutional, fiscal conservative in this campaign. At the end of this year, I will have returned surpluses totaling over $650,000 since being elected with no operating budget increases for seven consecutive years.
Property theft and fraud. Provide theft and fraud protection for all property owners, at no cost. Property owners will be notified if a deed or lien has been filed on their property.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
The human voice. It’s the instrument we all play. It’s the most powerful sound in the world. Probably the only one that can start a war or say, “I love you.” And yet many of us have the experience that when we speak people don’t listen to us.
I am not that candidate. As I have proven, I am your amplifier to allow all of our voices to be heard at every level of government and have shown that I do not work for the Denver-Boulder elite. I work for the citizens of El Paso County and will amplify your voice.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have saved working families in El Paso County time and money, dramatically improving the assessor’s website, customer service and convenience by expanding online services and over-the-phone transactions that have eliminated unneeded annual trips to the office.
As a watchdog for your tax dollars, I have fought for the continued funding for our Senior Homestead & Disabled Veteran Exemption programs, supported the business personal property tax exemption increase, and supported legislation allowing our domestic violence and sexual abuse victims to buy and sell real property. And at the end of this year, I will have returned surpluses totaling more than $650,000.
And will do the same as your next clerk and recorder.