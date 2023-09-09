The more we study and review the recent redistricting of El Paso county’s five county commissioner districts, the more we believe the commissioners did a reasonably fair job that gives the Democrats, or maybe even an independent, the opportunity to elect some county commissioners.
That is an accomplishment, because Democrats have not elected a county commissioner in El Paso County for half a century. The last Democrat to be elected was Stan Johnson back in the early 1970s.
For years the Republicans gerrymandered the county’s five county commissioner districts, drawing the boundary lines in such a way that only Republicans could be elected. The result was that El Paso County commissioner government was a Republican show with no Democrats allowed.
According to our calculations (based on data provided by El Paso County), the new redistricting will create two safe Republican seats (districts #1 and #2), one seat on the borderline between safe Republican and competitive (#4), and two competitive seats (#3 and #5).
A safe Republican seat is one in which the district boundary lines are drawn in such a way that only a Republican can win the general election against a Democrat. Safe Republican seats are defined as consistently voting 55% or more Republican.
In safe Democratic seats, it is the Democrat who wins. Safe Democratic seats steadfastly vote 55% or more Democratic election after election.
Competitive seats have an almost equal balance between the Republican and Democratic political parties. Either party could win the seat in the general election. The result is hard fought general elections between the two major parties that give voters an honest choice between the Republican or the Democratic candidate, both of whom are working as hard as possible to get elected.
There is potential for the Democratic Party in El Paso County in this new county commissioner redistricting. Yes, the two safe Republican seats (#1 and #2) are out of reach to the Democrats. But, with strong candidates and energetic party mobilization and a good Democratic year, the Democrats will have a chance of winning the two Competitive seats (#3 and #5).
That could produce an equal balance of two Republicans and two Democrats on the five-person board of El Paso County commissioners. The balance of power between the two political parties, if that should happen, will be determined by the last district (#4). At 55% Republican to 45% Democratic, it sits right on the line between safe Republican and competitive.
Under favorable conditions, the Democrats could win district #4 in a hard-fought close race, and thereby have a three to two majority on the board of county commissioners. For the first time in a long time, the Democrats would have a majority on the board and will be governing El Paso County.
Will things be different with Democrats rather than Republicans in charge of the board of county commissioners? We speculate there could be additional pressure to raise county taxes to provide more money for county social programs, particularly programs that work to help with homelessness and the lower middle class housing shortage.
There also could be efforts by a Democratic majority to control population growth in the unincorporated portions of the county through stricter enforcement of planning and zoning laws. There also might be more concern for securing adequate water supplies for the unincorporated parts of El Paso County.
The effects would be greatest in those parts of El Paso County that are unincorporated — not inside the boundaries of Colorado Springs or Fountain or Monument or any other city located in the county. Keep in mind that unincorporated El Paso County, if it were organized as a city, would be the fourth largest city in Colorado. This large population has the El Paso County board of county commissioners for its local government.
Here's our description of the five county commissioner districts after the recent redistricting:
District 1 includes all of northeast El Paso County north of the Colorado Springs Airport. The western portion of the district includes some precincts in eastern Colorado Springs. We calculated it at 64% Republican to 36% Democratic, thereby making it the most Republican of the five districts. It is safe Republican.
District 2 is made-up of southeast El Paso County as well as the communities of Security and Widefield and the city of Fountain. It is 62% Republican to 38% Democratic, only slightly less Republican than District 1. We designate it as safe Republican.
District 3 combines Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City and the westside of Colorado Springs (strongly Democratic) with western portions of Monument and Palmer Lake (heavily Republican). It is perfectly balanced at 50% Republican to 50% Democratic. It is as competitive as a district can get.
District 4 has the Black Forest and the thriving area east of I-25 opposite the Air Force Academy. Our research put it at 55% Republican to 45% Democratic, right on the line between safe Republican and competitive. This is a likely Republican seat yet under the right electoral circumstances a Democrat or independent might have an outside chance.
District 5 includes 30 precincts in southeast Colorado Springs that many minority voters, traditional supporters of the Democratic Party. At 47% Republican to 53% Democratic, we label it competitive.
We expect this redistricting to have a major impact on politics in El Paso County. Young Democrats or independents with political ambitions will look at the two new competitive districts and the one almost competitive district and begin to plan major campaigns to win them. Republicans be warned.
There should be one or two Democrats in the future on the board of county commissioners at any given time. And, if there is a Democratic sweep in an upcoming election, the Democrats could have a three to two majority on the board.
That will make for a different El Paso County from the Republican dominated one we have known for the past 50 years.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about Colorado and national politics.