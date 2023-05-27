The El Paso County Commissioners appointed themselves to serve as the County Commissioners Redistricting Committee. They will draw the district boundary lines that determine whether a commissioner district is safe Republican, safe Democratic, or competitive in future elections. Hearings will be held throughout the summer with the final redistricting plan due September 30, 2023. The county commissioners are (left to right) Stan VanderWerf, Carrie Geitner, Holly Williams, Cami Bremer, and Longinos Gonzalez Jr.