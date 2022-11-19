It was supposed to be a horse race. With predictions of a Republican red wave sweeping the nation before Election Day 2022, Republicans in Colorado were hoping to improve their numbers in the state House and perhaps even gain a majority in the Senate.
But the horse race never happened. As a Democratic blue wave swept across Colorado on election night, it was more like a runaway. Democrats increased their numbers in both houses.
The House ended up with 46 Democrats and only 19 Republicans. In the Senate, where only 17 of 35 seats were up for election, the results were 11 Democrats and a mere six Republicans.
The 2022 general election offered the first opportunity to have a legislative election using the newly redistricted boundary lines established by a redistricting commission using 2021 Census data. The outcome of the election suggested that the 2021 redistricting had, indeed, been gerrymandered to favor the Democrats.
In the case of the lower chamber, we added up the total number of votes cast for all the Democratic candidates as well as the total vote for all the Republican candidates. We then figured the percentages. The Democrats received 53% of the total votes cast and the Republicans polled 47%. We then compared those overall figures with the actual numbers of Democrats and Republicans elected through the redistricting.
Thus it was that the Democrats polled 53% of the total votes in the House races but succeeded in electing 71% of the representatives (46 out of 65). Concomitantly, the Republicans polled 47% of the total votes but only elected 29% of the Representatives (19 of 65).
It was a perfect illustration of the way in which gerrymandering — drawing legislative district lines to favor one political party over the other — can distort the results of an election.
There were other lessons about redistricting, too. The redistricting process had designated 30 seats in the House as safe Democratic. That meant that the Democrats, no matter how the overall vote might be trending, would always win that seat. And that is exactly what happened. All 30 safe Democratic seats in the House were won by Democrats.
In the same manner, the redistricting process created 19 safe Republican House seats. Here also, all 19 seats did what they were designed to do.
We think that all 19 safe Republican seats delivering for the Republicans in this election is significant. The Democratic sweep did not succeed in swaying even one of the 19 safe Republican seats over to the Democrats. It proved that a safe Republican seat is just that: a legislative seat that has been drawn so skillfully that the Republican always wins even on a big Democratic night.
And if these safe Republican seats are really safe, as illustrated here, the same applies to the safe Democratic seats. No matter how well things might be going for the Republicans in an election, the safe Democratic seats will stay Democratic.
What is most significant here is that the redistricting process fashioned a permanent bias in favor of the Democrats by creating 30 safe Democratic seats and only 19 safe Republican seats. That gives the Democrats a permanent 30-19 vote lead in the Colorado House before citizen voting in an election even begins.
In addition to creating 30 safe Democratic seats and 19 safe Republican seats, the redistricting process designated 16 seats as competitive.
To us, the stunning result of the 2022 general election was that all 16 competitive seats in the House were won by Democrats. Instead of dividing more or less evenly between the two major political parties, the competitive seats all went to the Democrats.
It could be argued that nothing represented the great extent of the Democratic sweep in the 2022 elections as much as the election of all 16 Democratic candidates in the 16 House competitive seats.
Some of the races were fairly close, but none were real close (less than 100 votes separating the two candidates).
In one sense, it is not surprising that the Democrats won all 16 competitive seats in the Colorado House in the 2022 election. The function of competitive seats is to measure which party is winning in that particular election, and there is no question the Democrats were winning that night.
The results in the state Senate were similar. The redistricting process created five safe Democratic seats and all five voted Democratic. The six safe Republican seats all voted Republican. The six competitive seats up for election that night all went to the Democrats.
Amazingly in the 17 Senate contests, the Republicans actually received more of the total votes cast (51% Republican) than the Democrats (49% Democratic). Once those votes went through the mill of the Democratic Party gerrymander, however, the Democrats won 65% of the Senate seats (11) and the Republicans only took 35% (six).
Our overall conclusion is that the Legislature does not accurately represent the interests and intentions of most Colorado voters. The 2022 election results highlighted the extent to which the Legislature is gerrymandered in favor of Democrats and will continue to be that way for the next decade until redistricting following the 2030 Census.
The Democratic Party bias created by the gerrymandering of the Legislature makes the Legislature more liberal and progressive than most of the voters in Colorado. We expect this partisan bias to continue into the near future.