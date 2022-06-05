A look at the total number of active registered voters in Congressional Districts 4, 5 and 7 as of June 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

Congressional District 4

Counties included: Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Prowers, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, Yuma

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 515,089

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 193,182

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 92,360

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 221,410

Congressional District 5

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 459,539

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 149,272

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 87,823

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 212,672

Congressional District 7

Counties included: Adams, Broomfield, Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Lake, Park, Teller, Weld

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 517,635

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 128,441

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 143,249

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 236,899

This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

