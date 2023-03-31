Voter turnout just days ahead of Colorado Springs' Tuesday municipal election hasn't matched turnout at the same point in 2019, the city's last mayoral election year, data from the City Clerk's Office show.

But more residents have cast their ballots this year than they did at the same point in the last municipal election in 2021, when no mayoral race was on the ballot.

Figures through Thursday, the most recent date for which data is available, show about 16%, or 50,397, of Colorado Springs' 311,902 active registered voters have so far returned their ballots. That's compared with 49,203 ballots returned at the same point in 2021, and 57,098 ballots at the same point in 2019.

Overall, more people tend to vote in mayoral election years than in years when there are no mayoral races, clerk's data from the last four regular municipal elections in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 show.

So far, voters in District 1 in Colorado Springs' northwest area have returned 11,109 ballots to date, the most of any of the city's six districts, figures show. Residents in District 3 (southwest) have returned 9,389; District 2 (north), 9,305; District 5 (central), 9,105; District 6 (east), 8,095; and voters in District 4 (southeast) have returned 3,394, the fewest of any district.

On Tuesday, residents will have their final chance to cast their votes for the city's first new mayor in eight years. They will elect three at-large City Council representatives to four-year terms and will elect a representative to serve the remaining two years of the term for Council District 3.

Voters will also decide whether to extend for another 20 years a dedicated 0.1% sales tax, or 1 cent per $10, that is split between parks, trails and open space for acquisition, stewardship and maintenance.

If on Tuesday none of the 12 mayoral candidates vying to replace term-limited Mayor John Suthers earn 50% of the vote, plus one vote, the city will host a mayoral runoff election between the top two vote-getters, scheduled for May 16.

In a runoff election, the person who wins the most votes will be named third strong mayor to serve since voters approved the city's change to this form of government in 2010.

Under this system the mayor serves as Colorado Springs' chief executive officer who enforces laws and ordinances, creates a strategic plan for the city and submits to the City Council an annual budget, among others. The City Council acts as the legislative branch.

Residents must return their ballots to the city clerk's office or at any one of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations, which have 24/7 ballot boxes, by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks will not count.

It is too late for voters to mail their ballots.

A full list of drop-off locations and their addresses is available online at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo.

Residents may receive replacement ballots in person at the city clerk's office, 30 S. Nevada Ave., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 4, according to the clerk's website.

Voters who have questions about the election or need further assistance can call 719-385-5901.