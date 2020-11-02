Colorado Springs' second largest school district will "de-Bruce" itself after local voters approved a ballot measure to remove a revenue restriction overwhelmingly.
Colorado Springs School District 11's Ballot Issue 4A asked voters if the district should exempt itself from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, a nearly 30-year-old voter-approved measure best known for restricting Colorado governments — from the state down to school districts — from increasing taxes without a vote of the people. The measure was added to the state Constitution on Election Day in 1992. Voters from the vast majority of Colorado — including Academy School District 20, Falcon School District 49, Lewis Palmer School District 38 and Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 — have chosen to exempt their districts.
As of press time, support had surpassed 74%.
A district spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Another local education measure, Ballot Question 5A, asking Miami Yoder voters if its district should eliminate term limits for school directors, was defeated handedly, with 75% of voters weighing in against the measure.
The district's Board of Education, on which the directors serve, came up with the idea for the measure due to issues recruiting candidates, Superintendent Dwight Barnes told The Gazette on Tuesday night.
One director will soon be term-limited but would stay on the board if he could, Barnes said.
"The biggest reason is we just don't have a lot of people who want to run," he said. "It's not a big deal. We'll continue to work with the community and see what we come up with."