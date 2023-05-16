Polls have closed in the runoff election that will decide the next Colorado Springs mayor.

Gazette.com will provide updates here throughout the evening, with early unofficial election results from the city clerk expected around 7:30 p.m.

Ballots were due by 7 p.m.

Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams got the most votes in the April 4 municipal election of 12 candidates vying for the Colorado Springs mayorship to succeed Mayor John Suthers, who is term limited. Whichever candidate wins majority tonight will be sworn in as mayor on June 6.

April 4 results (top 2 qualified for runoff)

Yemi Mobolade - 32,429 / 29.81%

Wayne Williams - 20,908 / 19.20%

Sallie Clark - 19,384 / 17.82%

Darryl Glenn - 9,470 / 8.70%

Longinos Gonzalez Jr. - 8,622 / 7.93%

(5 of the top 12 candidates listed here)