Yemi Mobolade is on his way to becoming the next mayor of Colorado Springs based on early returns from the City Clerk's Office Tuesday night.

"I am speechless. My heart is still pounding. I'm shocked," Mobolade said to a crowd at his watch party Tuesday night.

Mobolade, a political newcomer and an immigrant from West Africa, has 57.53% of the 114,532 counted votes. Williams, who has 42.47%, conceded after the first results were published.

"It's a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that?" Mobolade asked a crowd of about 900 who had gathered to cheer him on at the watch party Tuesday night. "Because I do. ... Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, cultural rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city on a hill that shines brightly."

Mobolade thanked his wife and children, his campaign team and volunteers who helped him knock on close to 40,000 doors; he honored his parents and siblings who traveled to Colorado Springs from Houston to be with him Tuesday.

Williams called Mobolade to congratulate him on his victory. “It was not a phone call you'd like to make as a candidate, but it was the right thing to do,” Williams said.

Mobolade is expected to take over June 6 for Mayor John Suthers, who is term limited after serving eight years in the position. Mobolade will be the city's first elected Black mayor.

Mobolade promised in a speech Tuesday to get to work on addressing public safety, homelessness, infrastructure, and affordable and attainable housing — promises he's made over the last 18 months on the campaign trail.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis congratulated Mobolade on the victory. “Thank you to every Colorado Springs resident who voted. Congratulations to Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade on his victory and I look forward to working with the Mayor-elect to help save people money in Colorado Springs, make Colorado one of the ten safest states, and move Colorado Springs forward,” Polis wrote in a statement.

A watch party for Mobolade at COS Hub was buzzing with excitement over the unofficial results, in which Mobolade leads Williams by over 17,000 votes.

"Our city needs to go forward," Williams said at his watch party at the Pinery. "I know a number of members of City Council are or have been here. I urge you to work with their next mayor to continue the progress we’ve been making."

Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams got the most votes in the April 4 municipal election of 12 candidates vying for the Colorado Springs mayorship to succeed Suthers. Whichever candidate wins majority tonight will be sworn in as mayor on June 6.

April 4 results (top 2 qualified for runoff)

Yemi Mobolade - 32,429 / 29.81%

Wayne Williams - 20,908 / 19.20%

