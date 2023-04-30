As Colorado Springs grows ever closer to determining who its mayor will be for the next four years, candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade on Sunday engaged in the fourth of five scheduled debates prior to the May 16 runoff election.

The Gazette, KOAA News 5, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement hosted the debate, which was held at the Garden Pavilion at Penrose House. KOAA anchor Rob Quirk served as moderator, while Gazette Executive Editor Vince Bzdek and News 5 anchor Alasyn Zimmerman served as panelists.

Chief among Sunday’s debate topics were public safety, homelessness/housing and growth/water usage. As in previous debates, Williams referenced his longtime political experience in the region, while Mobolade countered that his lack of experience in politics is just what the city needs moving forward.

On the issue of public safety, the candidates were asked how they would address shortages in the city’s police and fire departments. Both were in favor of expanded recruitment and year-round training academies, but Mobolade contended that efforts must be made to hold on to existing officers.

“If we don’t close the back door, we are going to be forever recruiting,” said Mobolade, adding that his meetings with the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association have led him to believe morale is low. “That is just a reality.”

Mobolade said recognizing officers for exemplary performance and emphasizing work-life balance would be instrumental in keeping existing officers and making the police force more attractive to younger prospects.

Williams said officers are, in fact, being recognized for their service, and pointed out that the Police Protective Association and the local Fraternal Order of Police have given him their endorsement.

Williams added that Colorado Springs police officers would benefit from increased community support.

“When you see an officer, thank them for their service,” he said. “I do that. It’s important that all of us do that.”

When asked if he would support an additional tax to hire more officers, Williams said, “I believe continuing to grow our economy is the way to address these needs, as opposed to a separate tax increase on the ballot.”

Mobolade said he would support a tax “if necessary,” but stressed that “the reality is we don’t have a funding issue. We have a staffing issue. We have a leadership issue.”

Williams and Mobolade agreed that the ban on homeless camps should be enforced.

“But the way we do that is by making sure that we have sufficient resources for folks, so there’s a place (the homeless) can go,” Williams said, proposing that the city work with nonprofits like the Salvation Army to establish permanent, short-term family housing.

“Camping is illegal. We must enforce those camping bans,” Mobolade said. “But we can do it in a way that is compassionate.”

Mobolade said homelessness is primarily a mental health issue, and that increased support of area mental health providers could help get many homeless people off the streets.

Asked what measures he would take to ensure the city has adequate water in the future, Williams said, “I believe it’s absolutely critical that we continue to diversify our water supplies and acquire additional water resources. But we can do it in a way that doesn’t harm others.”

One way to do that, he said, is by helping farmers upgrade their irrigation systems so they use less water.

“We must ensure that the water resources we have are first used for our existing residents, and then we need to make sure that we acquire additional resources to support the growth in our community.”

Mobolade said community leaders and citizens should do what they can to conserve water, adding that he hopes to be the “example-in-chief” in that regard.

“I’m looking at a room full of … incredible leaders and smart people,” Mobolade said. “Let’s do our part to ensure that we have water for today and tomorrow.”

The panel asked Williams to explain statements and campaign ads branding Mobolade as a liberal.

“Some of his positions are very left of center,” Williams said. “He has indicated that he supports equal outcomes. I believe that equal opportunities are appropriate. But the government should not weigh its tax dollars on the side of outcomes, but instead in ensuring that opportunities do exist.”

Asked if he considers himself a liberal, Mobolade challenged the propriety of the question.

“That’s the type of partisan politics that I’m talking about,” he said. “I will be a mayor for all people. I’ve attended Democtratic forums, Republican forum, all of the forums, because that’s how you lead.”

When asked about his political experience, Williams said he is the only candidate “with an actual record of getting stuff done instead of just talking about it. That experience matters for our community.”

Mobolade shot back that as a businessman, “I haven’t spent my career living off the backs of taxpayer dollars, and reframing that as leadership. I have done the work.”

Both candidates used their closing statements to implore Colorado Springs residents to turn in their ballots.

“Thank you for exercising your right to vote,” Williams said. “I know that there are about two-thirds of our city that didn’t, and I would urge you to cast your ballot.”

“Please vote,” Mobolade said. “I want your vote, but ultimately I ask that you vote for your city. Vote for Colorado Springs.”

Quirk, the debate moderator, stressed that mail-in ballots should be sent in on or before May 9, or they might not count.