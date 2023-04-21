Colorado Springs mayoral runoff opponents Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade presented contrasting visions for the city's future during a largely friendly debate on Friday, one candidate promising to build on the city's current successes and the other pledging an end to the status quo.

"I'm running for mayor, because I want to continue the progress that we have made as a city. I don't want us to be another Denver. I want us to be a unique place where we continue to grow and prosper and thrive," Williams said during the sold-out event hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton by the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs.

He touted his longtime political experience, most recently serving as a member of the Colorado Springs City Council. Williams is also a former El Paso County commissioner, clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state.

As mayor, he said, he will use that experience to continue supporting public safety by increasing police and firefighter staffing. He will also ensure Colorado Springs' economic vitality by continuing to attract new employers and provide more housing, he said. He was part of a council that adopted new fees on development that pays for new fire and police services to support growth and a new water resource fee on new development, he said.

Williams said he will work to acquire new water resources and expand on road improvements through funding sources like the voter-approved 0.57% 2C sales tax and the 1% Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority tax.

Mobolade, a political newcomer, said Colorado Springs is struggling with issues like home affordability and high crime, and it's time for a new kind of leadership in the mayor's office to make progress in those areas.

"We're already becoming like Denver," he said. "The definition of insanity is to do the same things over and over and keep expecting results to be different. My administration will lean into the issues. ... We welcome neighbors and families to the table — your interests, not special interests — to look at the issues with fresh eyes … because ballot experience does not equate to leadership experience."

Mobolade said though he doesn't have political experience he will use his background as an entrepreneur, business leader and nonprofit founder to tackle affordability, crime and safety, and a thriving local economy.

He is Colorado Springs' former Small Business Development administrator and co-founded restaurants Good Neighbors Meeting House and The Wild Goose Meeting House, as well as business consultant company Niche Coaching and Consulting. Mobolade served as a pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs, then later co-founded the nonprofit COSILoveYou and the CityServe Day movement that united more than 100 churches in service to the community.

"Over and over and over, I have demonstrated the ability to bring people together and get things done for this city," Mobolade said.

Both candidates said it was important for the mayor to maintain effective relationships with the City Council, which this week welcomed four new members to the dais, and the Board of El Paso County Commissioners.

Williams again drew on his experience on the county board, highlighting his collaborative relationship with the city when he was a county commissioner to establish the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority that collects a 1-cent regional sales tax that funds transportation projects. As a member of the Colorado Springs City Council, Williams said he worked with county representatives to make sure the voter-approved tax, which was extended for another 10 years in November, will help pay for upgrades to Marksheffel Road and Powers Boulevard. Both are collaborative projects between the county and city, he said.

Mobolade said he has already reached out to county and other municipal leaders to start building relationships.

"It is essential that we work together on your behalf, because if we don't, the residents and the taxpayers, you pay the price," Mobolade said.

Williams said his experience as secretary of state will also be beneficial in forging relationships with Colorado legislators and demonstrates his ability to reach across the political aisle. Mobolade said his experience as a Governor's Fellow helped him forge relationships with the state's highest government leaders so he can act on Colorado Springs residents' behalf.

The candidates also agreed the city should work closely with its nonprofit organizations and service clubs to "increase positive action" in the region, and should work with minority groups to close racial wealth disparities.

Williams said he was part of a city council that helped identify funding for events like the Juneteenth celebration. As county clerk and recorder, he also worked with the Black Latino Leadership Coalition to choose well-placed polling sites and ballot drop boxes to combat voter disenfranchisement and has worked with Black, Hispanic and other minority chambers of commerce and business groups, he said.

"That is part of what I'll continue to do as next mayor and try to make sure that everyone has that opportunity to benefit from progress in our community," he said.

Mobolade said as a West African immigrant, he knows personally how important it is to address the racial wealth gap and social-economic mobility for people of color.

"The reason why I have the opportunities I have to even lead in this community is because of having an opportunity to start three businesses. That social-economic mobility was important for me to achieve the American Dream, to provide jobs, enhance our tax base," he said.

That's why he worked with The Thrive Network that helps residents in southeast Colorado Springs establish their own businesses and revitalize the area, he said. As Colorado Springs' Small Business Development administrator, Mobolade said, he served as the southeast economic vitality project manager to bring city leaders and southeast area representatives together to discuss how the city can improve the district.

The Colorado Springs city clerk will mail ballots for the May 16 mayoral runoff election starting Monday.

In the runoff, the candidate who earns a majority of votes, or more than 50% of votes cast, will be named mayor.