Colorado Springs mayoral candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade gave voters insight into their approach to the mayorship in the third runoff debate Thursday, this time with a distinctly personal touch as each addressed hot-button issues like abortion, equity and gun control, showcasing some personal beliefs.
Hosted by The Road at Chapel Hills, a church in Colorado Springs, the debate featured questions on topics that moderator Dirk Hobbs said are important for Christian voters. While certain issues are managed at the state government level, both candidates weaved personal political opinions into two-minute answers, Williams touting action he’s taken in during his time on City Council and as Colorado secretary of state, and Mobolade speaking to his experience as a pastor, entrepreneur and business leader.
Mobolade spoke in favor of localizing decisions in response to questions about nonprofits and collective bargaining. He said he supports nonprofit religious freedoms as co-founder of the nonprofit COSILoveYou and the CityServe Day movement that united more than 100 churches in service to the community. He recalled what brought him to Colorado Springs in the first place: a religious nonprofit during his time as a pastor, a vocation both of his parents also followed.
“They taught me to value life,” he said of his parents to answer a question about abortion, revealing plans as mayor to support not only adoption, but also foster care organizations. He shared with voters Thursday that that the oldest of his three children is adopted.
Williams also said he supports adoption, telling the personal story of his own adoption. His biological mother, who became pregnant at 15 years old, chose to have her baby and give him up for adoption. Williams said he was adopted by a loving family and later reconnected with his biological mother, hitting home his support of adoption.
There was recognition from both parties that the mayorship of Colorado Springs is limited in their control over certain issues in the local community, however, in a segment that allowed each candidate to ask the other a question, Williams asked Mobolade if he supports gun control. Mobolade, a self-proclaimed gun owner, said he does not support gun control.
In his question to Williams, Mobolade cited doubled mortgage rates since Williams joined city council in 2019 and asked how he thinks voters can trust him given lacking affordability.
“It would be naïve to assert that the mayor controls national interest rates,” Williams said, drawing attention instead to low regulatory costs, which city government does control.
In each topic discussed Thursday evening, Williams called upon actions he has taken in his longtime political career, most recently serving as a member of the Colorado Springs City Counci as evidence of how he plans to approach the mayorship of Colorado Springs. Williams is also a former El Paso County commissioner, clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state.
On the prominent issue of city growth, Williams cited action he took on city council to introduce a fee for developers that support law enforcement and firefighters. He said affordable growth comes with water management and as mayor would impose an additional water resource fee on developers.
“I believe we need to continue the progress that we’ve been making. I do have the experience to accomplish that,” Williams said. “We are on the right track and when we are on the right track it is not time to switch to an uncertain future.”
“When it comes to the leadership of the future, I ask you if you want the same old … or do you want a leader who brings fresh perspective in his business and nonprofit experience to solve these problems?” Mobolade said.
The debate arrives on the same day that each campaign received new endorsements, Mobolade from Sallie Clark, a former City Council member and El Paso County board commissioner who was a close third in the mayoral race April 4, and Williams from five current City Council members: Randy Helms, Lynette Crow-Iverson, Dave Donelson, Mike O’Malley and David Leinweber.
Williams and Mobolade qualified for the runoff by coming in first and second, respectively, among a field of 12 candidates in the municipal election, of which none won more than 50% of the vote. By city law, the top two vote-getters face off in a runoff and whichever of the two candidates earns a majority of votes, or more than 50% of votes cast, will be named mayor.