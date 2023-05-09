Wayne Williams first got involved in politics before he could vote.

After his family moved to the small town of Front Royal, Va., on the edge of the Shenandoah Valley, just before he started high school, Williams organized 70 fellow students to help flip control of the local county government.

"We stood outside every single polling place and changed it from the old leadership to new leadership for the first time since Reconstruction," Williams told The Gazette. "The Democrats had controlled that county for over 100 years, and we elected a Republican majority on the board of supervisors — their board of commissioners — for the first time since Reconstruction, and part of that was motivated by an established leadership in the county that wasn't very forward-thinking."

Williams notes that Warren County was known as the home of the first school in Virginia to close its doors rather than admit Black students for the first time, after local residents won a federal lawsuit against the school board in 1958. In response, the state's governor ordered the school shuttered as part of Virginia's "Massive Resistance" response to court-ordered desegregation, but the next year the state's Supreme Court of Appeals ruled the policy was unconstitutional and a federal court ordered the school reopened. In early 1959, the high school enrolled 23 Black students.

A historical marker commemorates the rulings and lists the names of the 23 students who integrated the school, Williams recalled in an interview.

"So when the court ordered schools to integrate, they said, 'We only have to integrate schools if we have schools.'" Williams said, laughing at the absurdity. "And so in 1958, they shut down the schools! That's my evidence that they weren't very forward-thinking, and that same mentality was there when I moved there a number of years later. It's part of what motivated us to try to get some changes made."

Williams is running to be mayor of Colorado Springs. He faces political newcomer Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian immigrant with a background as a ministry leader, nonprofit leader and business owner, in Tuesday's runoff.

The 60-year-old Williams, who has held elected office nearly without interruption for the past 20 years, is pitching himself as the experienced hand whose decades of public service have prepared him to run Colorado's second-largest city for the next four years.

While Mobolade is telling voters it's time to change things up with fresh leadership, Williams maintains that he has a record of bringing new ideas to life in a range of government positions.

"It is a very real difference between being a bureaucrat or being a legislator to being the actual ultimate decision-maker," Williams said.

"I guess that, for me, has been an interesting part of this campaign," he added, "because a challenging campaign causes you to reflect on what you have done and the way you've tackled tough issues in the past."

After graduating in 1986 from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a degree in political science, Williams got a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1989. A few years later, he and his family moved to Colorado Springs for a job practicing employment law with a local law firm.

Active with the Republican Party and as a community volunteer, Williams was appointed to the Colorado Springs Housing Authority board in 1994, where he served for 10 years. He was elected to chair the El Paso County GOP in 1997.

He considered making a run for the General Assembly in 2002, but after redistricting put the seat out of reach Williams decided instead to run for county commissioner and won his first of two terms. He won election in 2010 as the county's clerk and recorder and then in 2014 waged a successful run for Colorado secretary of state.

After losing a bid for a second term as secretary of state to Democrat Jena Griswold in 2018, Williams won election months later to a four-year term as an at-large member of Colorado Springs City Council and was also elected chair of Colorado Springs Utilities.

Williams' wife of 36 years, Holly, a former governor-appointed El Paso County trustee, is serving her second term as a county commissioner. The couple have four adult children — Williams says he waited to run for statewide office until his youngest had graduated high school — who hold seven degrees between them, "with two more on the way," Williams says with pride.

"They all went to Rampart High School in District 20 and have all done extraordinarily well," he said. "Holly and I are really proud of our kids and the awesome people they are, and that doesn't change regardless of what happens in any election."

Williams said he and his wife-to-be dated and got engaged when they were both working "as part of the Reagan Revolution" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

"What most people certainly don't know is that Holly was the one who was there for months ahead of me," he said with a chuckle. "And she was a Republican county officer years before I was a Republican county officer. A lot of times, I think people see the more publicized positions I've held at times, and they don't realize just how much of a leader she is."

Lessons from decades of elected office

Williams said bringing an innovative approach has been a hallmark of his career in public service.

"Because of the office I'm running for, I've had the opportunity to look back on what I've done and other positions I've held, and what I've realized is just how much I've innovated, to approach things with fresh ideas," he said. "When you look at other places like the northern Front Range area that tried to follow our example and create a (rural transportation authority) and failed, you realize just how unique some of the innovations we did that have tackled some of our tough issues."

During his two terms on the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, Williams focused on transportation and land use and helped create the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority with Colorado Springs. When City Council referred the ballot question during Williams' term, voters approved renewing the authority by a nearly 4-to-1 margin.

He said Colorado Springs Utilities has taken the same approach to acquiring water for city residents.

"When you read about the national dialogue taking place with respect to water issues in the West, you realize just how much of a leader we have been by going in and acquiring water in a new way, is where we upgrade a farmer's irrigation system and buy the water that's saved," Williams said. "That's something, because people are saying you need to dry up these fields, that's the only way we're going to solve things, and we've addressed things in a very different way."

Sometimes it's been a matter of putting long-simmering ideas into action, Williams said.

"When I became clerk, we did some things that had been proposed for a while but had not been implemented," he said. "So listening to employees' suggestions, listening to the public, we did things like take credit cards for the first time in El Paso County, so you didn't have to always bring a check. We put our wait times online — something that really was unique at the time we did it."

El Paso County Treasurer Chuck Broerman, a Republican who followed Williams as county GOP chair and later as the county’s elected clerk and recorder, said he’s enthused about supporting his predecessor for mayor.

“What I have always found remarkable about Wayne ,” Broerman said, “is his ability to bring people on different sides of an issue or equation to the table, have a conversation, and they’ll go away with a solution that maybe wasn’t always what one party or the other had hoped, but they went away knowing their viewpoints were understood and considered.”

Working across the aisle

Williams recalled launching a massive public relations blitz as secretary of state ahead of the 2018 election, when unaffiliated voters would have the chance to cast ballots in either major party's primary under voter-approved semi-open primaries.

Featuring an 8-foot yellow, inflatable "U" that traveled the state, the "UChooseCO" campaign enlisted county clerks and local elected officials throughout Colorado to help explain the ins and outs of the new system, which required unaffiliated voters to fill out and return a Republican ballot or a Democratic ballot, reminding them that if they voted both, neither would count.

"When unaffiliates were given the ability to vote in primaries, coming up with an innovative campaign that Lynn Bartels and others were a part of helped us minimize what could have been a very high error rate, according to some forecasts — and we were able to avert that because we tackled it head on," Williams said.

As a former clerk, he was able to work more easily with the local officials as the state put in place a new voting system begun under his predecessor, Republican Scott Gessler, Williams said.

"When I got in, the relationships between the secretary of state's office and the clerks' offices were not as good as they could have been," he said.

During and after his stint as the state's top election official, Williams won a reputation for working easily across party lines — one reason so many Democratic county clerks endorsed his reelection bid in 2018 — and leaving the partisan rhetoric on the campaign trail, though he cedes no ground when it comes to his Republican bona fides.

When then-Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Joe Neguse, the Democrat who lost the 2014 race for secretary of state to Williams, to run the state Department of Regulatory Affairs, Williams presented Neguse to the Republican-controlled state Senate committee at a 2016 confirmation hearing.

“I am here as kind of a testament that you can run a campaign without wallowing in the mud or engaging in rancor,” Williams told his fellow Republicans, adding that he and Neguse kept it civil through their campaign, disagreeing on some things and agreeing on others.

Former state Rep. Lois Landgraf, R-Colorado Springs, said she supported Clark in the first round of voting in April but was happy to throw her support behind Williams in the runoff after Clark endorsed Mobolade.

“He is the Republican candidate, for one thing,” Landgraf said, adding: “I think Wayne is a very honest, hardworking, thoughtful person who will have the best interests of the people of Colorado Springs at heart. I think he will do an outstanding job.”

Williams joined with the Democrats who preceded and succeeded him as secretary of state to vouch for the safety and security of Colorado's voting system, including an appearance in a public service ad last year with Griswold that drew harsh criticism from Republicans.

Williams says his willingness to work with people who are sometimes opponents doesn't mean he isn't a staunch Republican.

"One of the things that is absolutely true about everything I've done, I've always been transparent about my philosophy and my beliefs," Williams said. "I've never run from them, I've never hid them, and I believe that it is important to talk about where the direction someone wants to take us and what their beliefs are. I think those are very appropriate discussions to have in a campaign."

Williams said that's why when he was asked in 2016 who he was voting for for president, he was "very straightforward" and said Donald Trump would get his vote, though Williams noted that was after Trump was the Republican nominee, adding that he supported Texas Sen. Ted Cruz all the way to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland that summer.

On the same note, Williams said he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP nomination but will pull the lever for Trump if he wins his party's nomination next year.

"That transparency is part of what I think you have to have in a good leader," Williams said. "It's something, of course, that my opponent ducked when The Gazette asked him and refused to answer, and I think when someone won't tell you where they are philosophically, who they think should be leading and picking judges, hiring law enforcement officials, I think that is a concern."

'A nurturing and fostering environment'

Williams traced a foundational aspect of his approach to his family's unusual surroundings when he was in high school in Virginia, when they lived on the grounds of a zoo.

After his father left the Navy, he said, he enjoyed a career as a civil servant, working on a Marine base and various naval facilities, but his last job for the federal government was as facilities manager for what was then known as the Conservation and Research Center, a vast study and breeding ground for rare and endangered species, part of the National Zoo.

"We lived in a building constructed as a cavalry officer's quarters for his family, built in 1915, if I remember right," he said, laughing, "and so actually I went to high school while living on a zoo."