Tuesday is the last day voters in Colorado Springs can return their ballots for the mayoral runoff election between candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

Data from the City Clerk's Office show as of Saturday 28.6%, or 89,712, of the city's 313,696 active registered voters had returned their ballots, compared with 82,404 ballots returned at the same point in May 2015, the last time the city held a runoff election and voters elected outgoing Mayor John Suthers to his first term.

Suthers was resoundingly reelected in the city's regular election in 2019, so no runoff was held that year. He leaves office June 6 after serving eight years as mayor.

City clerk's data as of Saturday show voters in District 1, the city's northwest area, have cast the most ballots to date for Tuesday's runoff election at 19,510. Residents in District 2 (north) have returned 17,788 ballots; District 3 (southwest), 16,407; and District 5 (central), 15,546. District 6 (east) voters have returned 14,405 ballots and District 4 (southeast) voters have returned the fewest, at 6,056 so far.

Last week City Clerk Sarah Johnson told The Gazette she expects the runoff election to draw a turnout between 40% and 50%, based on current numbers. More voters have returned their ballots for the May 16 election than at the same point ahead of the April 4 regular election, when about 18.1% of voters had returned their ballots, clerk's data show.

Johnson previously said while her office has no way to know how many ballots it will receive on Election Day, officials "expect to receive a large number of ballots" that day.

On Tuesday, voters will choose between Williams, a former Colorado Springs councilman who previously served as an El Paso County commissioner, El Paso County clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state, and Mobolade, a political newcomer and entrepreneur who previously worked as the city's Small Business Development administrator.

The candidate who earns a majority of votes in the runoff, or more than 50% of votes cast, will be named mayor. He will be the third strong mayor in Colorado Springs history, acting as the city's full-time chief executive with the power to enforce laws and ordinances, create a strategic plan for the city and submit to the City Council an annual budget.

People who still have not cast their votes for this year's runoff can return their ballots to the City Clerk's Office in the City Administration Building at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, or at a 24/7 ballot drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is too late to return ballots by mail and postmarks will not count.

Residents who need a replacement ballot or other services can visit the City Clerk's Office, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A full list of ballot drop box locations is on the city's website at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo.

Voters can also call 719-385-5901 with questions about the election.