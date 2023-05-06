Does it take previous political experience to effectively run the mayor's office? According to Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade, not necessarily.

Mobolade, a political newcomer, has run his campaign largely on his business experience, promising to use his background as an entrepreneur, business leader and nonprofit founder to tackle some of the most pressing issues the city faces — from home affordability and housing availability to crime, public safety, homelessness, infrastructure, water availability and sustaining a thriving local economy.

Although his entrepreneurial career has not been without its challenges, business associates and employees of Mobolade said this past week the candidate's "unique" ability to bring people of varied backgrounds together to problem-solve, and his willingness to listen to their concerns over the years, make him the right man to lead the city.

"He has the ability to bring together a team of leaders from different backgrounds and areas of expertise. … That's a unique gift of his that I think would be well suited to being the mayor," said Stu Davis, the executive director of COSILoveYou, who co-founded the faith-based nonprofit with Mobolade that brings people together to do service projects. "Being the mayor isn't about being the expert in everything. It's about bringing people together and … making a decision, and that's what Yemi does really well."

Mobolade faces opponent Wayne Williams in the May 16 mayoral runoff election. Williams served most recently as a member of the Colorado Springs City Council and is a former Colorado secretary of state, El Paso County commissioner and El Paso County clerk and recorder. He has advanced his political resume and experience throughout his campaign.

Ballots for the May 16 all-mail runoff election were mailed to active registered city voters last week. Voters can return their ballots at any of the 26 secure drop-off locations throughout the city through 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks will not count.

'A fresh point of view'

Heather Moake, general manager for The Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, eateries co-founded by Mobolade, said she believes Mobolade can bring a new perspective to the mayor's office.

"I think he has a fresh point of view that is really valuable. … Since he isn't a politician or hasn't really been in that world a lot, I feel like he has the ability to look at things from the everyday person's perspective," said Moake, who has worked for the companies nearly nine years. "The changes he could make as mayor, or even the things he takes from (outgoing Mayor John Suthers) and keeps going, he'll have the perspective of how that'll affect everyday people in the Springs. "

Throughout his campaign, Mobolade has highlighted his lack of political experience as a way to break the status quo in city leadership.

A West African immigrant, he first came to Colorado Springs in 2010 and founded a church with the Christian and Missionary Alliance. Later, he served as a ministry leader at First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs from 2015-2017, where he mainly focused on forging partnerships with local mission organizations, said Dave Steane, First Presbyterian's executive pastor.

While he was with First Presbyterian, Mobolade worked with Davis to co-found COSILoveYou and the CityServe Day movement that united more than 100 churches in service to the community.

Mobolade left the church to become the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC's vice president of business retention, a role he held from 2017-2019. There, he promoted the growth of the city's employers, implemented the chamber's business retention and expansion program, worked with industry-specific employer groups and partnered with economic development staff on projects that would attract new businesses, Mobolade said in an email.

Tammy Fields, a real estate broker, was previously Mobolade's supervisor for about 16 months during his time at the chamber. Fields worked for the chamber in various roles, including as senior vice president of economic development, according to her LinkedIn page. . She declined to comment for this story.

While at the chamber, Mobolade said, he "saw an opportunity to mitigate the challenges that many small businesses face in trying to start and run their companies," the same challenges he faced when co-founding The Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House.

To that end, he left the chamber to become Colorado Springs' small business development administrator from 2019-2022, where he supported small businesses and startup companies and promoted local economic development, according to his campaign website.

Colorado Springs Economic Development Manager Bob Cope, who was Mobolade's supervisor when he worked for the city, also declined through city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink to comment for this story. The city's policy and procedures manual limits information regarding employee references to dates of employment, classification history and salary information, Zink `

City records obtained by The Gazette through the Colorado Open Records Act show Cope gave Mobolade a total weighted performance evaluation score of 2.3 out of 3 in 2019 and 2020. A 2 rating means "successful" and a 2.5 rating means "exceeds expectations," according to city performance evaluations. A score of 3 means "exceptional performance."

Cope's commentary is redacted from the evaluations according to Colorado statute, city officials said.

Mobolade was not formally evaluated in 2021 and 2022 because he left the job in early March 2022, officials said.

Business challenges

Mobolade's experience as an entrepreneur and business owner has not come without challenges.

In the fall of 2020, about 19 staff members from The Wild Goose and Good Neighbors Meeting House signed onto a list of grievances they distributed to Mobolade and his then business partner Russ Ware, disputing in part the dispersal of tips among the whole staff, including servers, bartenders and the kitchen staff.

At the time, former Wild Goose bartender Michael Smith told The Gazette that before the tips were distributed many employees, including servers and kitchen staff, earned $9 an hour, which was 2 cents above Colorado's minimum wage in 2020 for tipped employees. Colorado's minimum wage in 2020 was $12 an hour for nontipped workers.

Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said previously that if a restaurant is sharing tips with kitchen staff it legally must pay the entire staff participating in the tip pool a base wage — $12 an hour in 2020 — and must notify customers tips will be shared. Managers and supervisors can't participate in the tip pool, she previously told The Gazette.

Smith told The Gazette at the time he wanted ownership to make equitable changes. After taxes his annual pay of $19,500 in 2020, including tips, was "not enough," he previously said.

In February 2021, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's Division of Labor Standards and Statistics ruled against The Wild Goose Meeting House after Smith brought forth a wage complaint, finding the business failed to pay Smith earned wages as required, the Colorado Springs Independent reported.

Prior to the ruling, Mobolade and Ware in January 2021 had shifted to a "hospitality included" pay structure, a model that "eliminates tipping and builds an employee's full compensation into the pricing of the menu," Mobolade said this week.

In the summer of 2022, the companies shifted the pay structure again "to pay employees the full minimum wage in addition to tips. Employees now have the benefit of higher wages than are found in many similar service industry businesses, and the work environment is healthy and positive," he said.

Colorado's 2023 state minimum wage is $13.65 per hour for nontipped employees, or $10.63 an hour for tipped workers.

The Gazette's attempts to reach members of that group of about 19 employees who might be willing to speak on the record for this story via email were unsuccessful.

Current longtime employees like Moake and Schaeffer Ware, now a part owner of both The Wild Goose and Good Neighbors Meeting House and the son of Russ Ware, said while the transitions between pay structures weren't without their hiccups — including some employees who left because of the changes — Mobolade's focus on open communication with his staff made the shifts smoother.

"Yemi's push at the time was, 'How is this going to affect the (companies') culture?'," Schaeffer Ware said.

Moake said Mobolade prioritized hearing his staff's perspective on the changes. "There was a lot of communication and a lot of trying to hear everybody's perspective on it, which I think we really needed."

Another controversy reared its head in June 2022, when a Latin-American fusion restaurant in downtown called Epiphany closed its doors amid allegations that Russ Ware, a part owner, "misused" funds related to it and several other local restaurants, including The Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, a spokeswoman for the businesses said in a statement to The Gazette at the time.

Mobolade told The Gazette in an email this week his general manager discovered financial discrepancies and through his own investigation Mobolade discovered Russ Ware, who at the time served as president of The Wild Goose and Good Neighbors, moved funds from those businesses and from another restaurant called The Well to fund Epiphany's operations.

Mobolade said he had no role with nor ownership in Epiphany, and subsequently removed Russ Ware from his management positions at The Wild Goose and Good Neighbors.

The Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House filed police reports in the matter, The Gazette previously reported.

The Colorado Springs Police Department this week declined to share those records because it is "still an open and active investigation," department spokesman Robert Tornabene said.

Reached by phone this week, Russ Ware, who no longer lives in Colorado, declined to comment on the matter, but said briefly he "speaks highly of Yemi, his work and his business."

Schaeffer Ware said the situation involving his father was difficult.

"It was hard," he said. "Through that whole process last year, I was working very closely with Yemi on a lot of that stuff. I would say, if anything, that situation brought Yemi and I a little bit closer and helped us kind of reinforce the already good bond our professional and personal relationship had."

Mobolade said this week the business challenges he faced in recent years have allowed him to learn and grow as a leader.

"Leadership is about growing, adapting and responding productively to the challenges you face. Every business leader and business owner faces challenges; it's how they respond that separates true leaders from the rest," he said. "... My leadership has been tested in many different ways and I am proud that I have overcome and succeeded through these challenges. Readers can take comfort in a leader who has been tried, tested, learned from his mistakes and challenges, and emerged even more successful."