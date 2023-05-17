Ballot counting in the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election between Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams was completed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city news release.

Mobolade maintained much the same advantage as he had late Tuesday night, finishing with 57.5% of the unofficial vote total (71,434). Williams, who conceded the race after initial results were posted early Tuesday night, finished with 42.5% of the vote (52,789).

A total of 124,393 ballots were cast, a turnout of 39.65% of registered voters, according to the City Clerk.

Mobolade, an immigrant from Nigeria, will become the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs and the city's first elected Black mayor.

The post-election period runs through May 26, allowing for military and overseas ballots to arrive by 5 p.m. May 24. This time also allows voters who did not sign their ballot or voters with signature discrepancies to cure those ballots. Election workers plan to process those ballots after the May 24 deadline. Updated results will be posted on the city's website after the ballot processing. Certification of election results is scheduled May 26.

Mayor-elect Mobolade will take the oath of office at a ceremony at 10 a.m. June 6 on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Mayor John Suthers, who is term limited and leaving office after eight years, offered his congratulations to Mobolade in the city news release.

“Congratulations to Yemi Mobolade on his winning campaign to become the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs," Suthers said. "It has been an honor to serve as Mayor of my hometown over the last eight years, and I believe we have made incredible progress. A smooth and productive transition is already underway, and I am working with Yemi to ensure he has everything he needs to continue the positive trajectory of the city.”