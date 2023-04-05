Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams appear headed toward a runoff election to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs.

Unofficial results released by the City Clerk's Office on Wednesday show that Mobolade, a West African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer, could face Williams, a city councilman and former El Paso County commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, in a May 16 mayoral runoff election.

None of the 12 candidates in Tuesday's crowded race to succeed Mayor John Suthers earned a majority of votes, forcing a runoff between the top two vote-getters.

Updated returns posted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday show Mobolade had about 29.4% of the vote, while Williams received about 19.5%.

How do the candidates compare on issues? Here's a look at how they answered questions in The Gazette's recent Voters Guide that published in March.

Profile: Yemi Mobolade Campaign phone number: 719-203-2324 Email: Yemi@YemiForMayor.com Website: YemiForMayor.com Address: 2316 N. Wahsatch Ave., No. 129, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

I have attended more than 60 meet and greets and my campaign has knocked on over 5,000 doors. The consistent questions I am hearing include: Are my family and my neighborhood safe? Do we have the infrastructure to keep up with our rapid growth? Can I afford to live in this city?

Therefore, my top three priorities as mayor are:

1. Safety: Protect our families and keep our neighborhoods safe, as well as prevent and end homelessness.

2. Infrastructure: Bring housing within reach for all Colorado Springs residents and ensure Colorado Springs has the water resources for today and tomorrow.

3. Economic vitality: Build a business-friendly city and create a future-ready workforce.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

From 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%, higher than "peer cities" and surpassing the national average. Property and hate crimes also increased. Our community's safety is among the most essential functions of our city government, and as a parent to three young children, I will work to protect and keep our neighborhoods safe — not just for my family, but for all Colorado Springs families. My administration will strengthen public safety by addressing staffing shortages, improving incident response times, ensuring officers have the best training to fight crime, bolstering partnerships with local homeless providers, and addressing the frequent users of the 911 system. I will rebuild trust and mobilize partnerships to reduce crime and humanize the badge.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I am a triple-strength candidate with proven leadership in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. I am the only candidate with experience working in city government, where I led regional efforts to streamline government processes and cut red tape for local businesses. I have launched and operated three businesses, co-founded the nonprofit COSILoveYou, co-founded a regional workforce development taskforce, and was the vice president of business retention and expansion at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC during a period of record job growth for Colorado Springs. I am a fiscally responsible leader, have a track record of making government work better for our residents and have the leadership experience Colorado Spring needs to move our city forward through current challenges.

Profile: Wayne Williams Campaign phone number: 719-299-1886 Campaign email: WayneWilliamsForMayor@gmail.com Campaign website: WinWithWayne.org Campaign mailing address: 3472 Research Parkway, Suite 104-200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Public safety: Provide police and firefighters with the personnel, training and resources necessary to keep our neighborhoods, businesses and schools safe.

Infrastructure: I've championed the widening of Interstate 25 and creating the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority, added thousands of acres of parks and open space, and worked to secure the water we need for the future of our city.

Economic vibrancy: I am committed to preserving a low tax burden for our citizens while delivering economic growth to our city through business development and recruitment, as well as public/private partnerships and investments. I've supported nonprofit and private development of workforce housing through incentives instead of government programs.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Ensuring public safety, the primary function of local government. Since joining City Council, we've added 62 police officers, 66 firefighters, funded three fire stations, adopted our city's first fire evacuation ordinance and obtained voter approval to fund fire mitigation.

We moved to a year-round police academy, cutting wait time for training. I will make sure that we're competitive in the recruitment process, but always ensure our high standards are met.

I will continue these efforts as Colorado Springs' next mayor and always ensure that our police, firefighters and other first responders know how much we appreciate them and respect their service. I'm honored to have the support of Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

As the only candidate with elected executive experience, I have a proven track record of accomplishment and leadership at both the local and state levels, tackling problems effectively and efficiently with customer service that was "invariably helpful and cheerful."

I serve on Colorado Springs City Council and chair Colorado Springs Utilities. Previously, I served as Colorado secretary of state, El Paso County clerk and recorder and county commissioner. I was named "Leader of Democracy" by the League of Women Voters and "Regional Leader of the Year" by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

I have a demonstrated ability to work across the aisle, empower and retain employees, and possess the even temperament and integrity necessary to be a highly effective mayor for our great city.