Voters will have a chance Monday to get face-to-face with several candidates running in the April 4 election to become Colorado Springs' next mayor during a speed-networking style forum.

The Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Speed Networking with Your Next Mayor" event Monday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at New Altitude Coworking and Office Space, 6385 Corporate Drive, Suite 200.

The Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber, the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, the Asian Pacific Islander Business Community of Colorado Springs and New Altitude Coworking and Office Space are co-sponsors.

"We’ve designed this networking opportunity to educate voters about critical issues, and support the upcoming decision-making process, while getting to know the candidates in a fun, interactive format," Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lola Woloch said in a news release announcing the event.

In this "revolving network event," voters will have a chance to sit with individual mayoral candidates, ask them questions and learn more about who the candidates are.

The 12 candidates running in the crowded race to succeed Mayor John Suthers, who is term-limited, are Sallie Clark, Kallan Reece Rodebaugh, John "Tig" Tiegen, Yemi Mobolade, Christopher Mitchell, Lawrence Joseph Martinez, Longinos Gonzalez Jr., Tom Strand, Andrew Dalby, Jim Miller, Darryl Glenn and Wayne Williams.

Eleven mayoral candidates have confirmed their attendance, event spokeswoman Lindsey Caroon said.

The event is free and open to the public, with 200 seats available. Registration is required. You can register ahead of time online at the event webpage: chamber.scwcc.com/events/details/speed-networking-with-the-next-mayor-6632.