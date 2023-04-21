There are several opportunities to hear from Colorado Springs mayoral runoff candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams at debates scheduled ahead of the final May 16 election. Ballots will be mailed out Monday, April 24.

• The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is hosting a Colorado Springs mayoral runoff debate on Friday, April 21, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton, 1775 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

Rotary Club members and guests needed register for the event, which sold out.

The event will be livestreamed on the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs' YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/COSMayorsDebateStreaming

A recording of the debate will also be available on YouTube after the event: tinyurl.com/COSMayorsDebateRecording

• Pikes Peak United Way’s Public Policy Council is hosting a mayoral runoff debate on Monday, April 24, from 6-7 p.m.

The event will take place at the Ent Center for the Arts Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/4344.

For more information, visit ppunitedway.org

• The Road @ Chapel Hills, Salem Media Group, and Church Voter Guides are hosting a mayoral runoff debate Thursday, April 27, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The event will take place at The Road, 2025 Parliament Drive.

The debate is open to the public. Those who wish to attend in person can reserve their seat by pre-registering online at theroad.org/debate.

The event will also be livestreamed on TheRoad.org.

Listeners can also catch a radio broadcast of the event on Salem’s KZNT AM 1460 / FM 101.1 The Answer. The radio broadcast will run from 5:30-9 p.m., and includes a 1-hour long pre-debate show and a 1-hour long post-debate recap, according to a news release.

• El Pomar's Forum for Civic Advancement is partnering with The Gazette, KOAA News 5 and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to host a mayoral runoff debate on Sunday, April 30, from 4:15-6 p.m.

The event will take place at the Penrose House Conference Center, 1661 Mesa Ave.

In-person seating is limited to 200 people. Those interested in attending should RSVP online by April 20.

The Gazette and KOAA will livestream the event.

For more information, to register, to submit a question or to watch the livestream, visit thestatedebate.com.