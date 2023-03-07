With a little less than a month until Colorado Springs' April 4 municipal election, mayoral candidates will address hot topics such as affordable housing, public safety, workforce development, water, outdoor recreation and more at several forums scheduled this week.

Twelve candidates are competing in a crowded race to succeed term-limited Mayor John Suthers. They are Sallie Clark, Kallan Reece Rodebaugh, John "Tig" Tiegen, Yemi Mobolade, Christopher Mitchell, Lawrence Joseph Martinez, Longinos Gonzalez Jr., Tom Strand, Andrew Dalby, Jim Miller, Darryl Glenn and Wayne Williams.

- On Tuesday, the Palmer Land Conservancy will host a mayoral candidate forum from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Ivywild School gym, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. No registration is required.

Moderated by KOAA's Alasyn Zimmerman, mayoral candidates will address topics such as land conservation, outdoor recreation and water Tuesday night. It was unclear how many of the mayoral candidates will be in attendance. The event will be livestreamed on KOAA's digital channels, according to the event website. For more information, visit palmerland.org/event/2023-mayoral-candidate-forum-for-conservation.

- On Wednesday, the Church For All Nations Culture Impact Team will host a mayoral forum featuring nine of the candidates. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Church For All Nations northeast campus at 6540 Templeton Gap Road. No registration is required.

The Culture Impact Team will ask candidates three questions and then will open the floor to questions from the audience, Culture Impact Team administrator Linda Taylor said. Child care will be provided and there will be a chance to meet and greet candidates after the forum, according to the event webpage. The event will be livestreamed at cultureimpact.us.

- On Thursday, Pikes Peak United Way will host a mayoral forum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center, 1520 Verde Drive. Visitors can attend an informal meet and greet with candidates beginning at 5 p.m. and no registration is required.

All 12 mayoral candidates are scheduled to attend Thursday's event, according to a news release from the organization. KKTV's Adam Atchison will moderate and emcee the forum, where candidates will answer questions about affordable housing, public safety and jobs, among others. For more information, visit ppunitedway.org/#upcoming-events.