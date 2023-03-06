Members of the Colorado Springs community sat down with 10 of the city’s 12 mayoral candidates in an original “speed networking” event aimed at educating voters ahead of the municipal election on April 4.

Hosted by the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, the event separated voters into small groups in rooms within the New Altitude Coworking and Office Space in north Colorado Springs. Candidates rotated between the rooms with 11 minutes on the clock to introduce themselves and answer questions from community members.

The 12 candidates running in the crowded race to succeed Mayor John Suthers, who is term-limited, are Sallie Clark, Kallan Reece Rodebaugh, John "Tig" Tiegen, Yemi Mobolade, Christopher Mitchell, Lawrence Joseph Martinez, Longinos Gonzalez Jr., Tom Strand, Andrew Dalby, Jim Miller, Darryl Glenn and Wayne Williams; all but Rodebaugh and Martinez participated in the networking event.

From those with local government experience to others moving into politics from other fields, the event put each candidate on an even playing field to engage with voters, a format retired professor Schon Beechler praised as “innovative” and “informative.”

“It is very overwhelming with 12 candidates running," said small-business owner Tiffany Antone, who said she appreciates "getting to know them on a personal level and what’s important to them because I think a lot of times you hear some of their core issues, but you don’t really get to connect to the person who’s going to be making the decisions. So this is a really great format to do that.”

Antone hadn’t yet identified which candidate would get her vote before Monday’s event. “I’m kind of starting from scratch. I know a couple of the candidates and that’s really it, so I’m here to learn as much as I can,” she said.

Even voters going in with a clearer idea of where they will cast their vote on April 4 were grateful for the opportunity to hear from others in this format.

“I have someone in mind,” said retired teacher Georgia Paul. “But I’d like to get some more information from the other candidates because the candidate that I’m tending to vote for has an awful lot of political money to advertise and so I want to meet with the ones that don’t have that.”

Paul said the top issues that will influence her vote are answers on homelessness and repairing roads, both among top discussion items in questions to candidates. Paramount issues for voters in attendance also included crime, growth, water usage and affordable housing.

Voters asked questions catered to issues that their votership is hinged on, but also on candidate's less-addressed stances, qualifications and personal reasons for running, be it a love for the city or a need for different type of leadership. Candidates gave insight into their platforms and plans, taking around five questions in each room within the allotted timeframe, coordinated by a mediator.

“You have my vote!” one voter told a candidate at the end of one 11-minute session, hitting home Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce's goal of supporting voters' upcoming decision-making process.

“We just thought this was a really innovative way to format to be able to get to know the candidates," Beechler said.