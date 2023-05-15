In the final days before Tuesday's mayoral runoff election in Colorado Springs, candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade raised hundreds of thousands of dollars collectively, with the largest donations coming from local businesses, trade associations, political action committees and private donors.

Campaign finance reports filed with the city on Friday show Mobolade raised about $186,115 in the period between April 26-May 8 and Williams raised $70,867 in that same time.

Mobolade had about $138,044 on hand and Williams had about $78,262 as of Friday, according to campaign finance reports.

Mobolade's largest donation this reporting period was $80,000 from Accelerating Potential LLC, a business consulting company whose registered agent is Susan Pattee, a partner in the redevelopment of the Union Printers Home. Pattee has donated about $21,713 in total to Mobolade's campaign as an independent donor, according to The Gazette's analysis of campaign finance donations from the beginning of the race.

He also received donations of $10,000 each from Jenny Erdossy and Janet Colarelli, who is listed as a national board member for the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Fostering Hope that supports foster care families and children in the foster care system.

John Weiss, the former owner of the Colorado Springs Independent and a nonvoting member of its board of directors, donated $9,000 to Mobolade between May 2 and May 3, campaign finance reports show. In total, Weiss has donated about $10,109 to Mobolade's campaign, according to reports.

Phil Long Dealerships President and CEO Gerald "Jay" Cimino, entrepreneur Robert Naegele, Stanley Phillips and Dustin Sapp each donated $5,000 to Mobolade. Phillips has given about $6,038 total and Sapp just under $7,558 total to Mobolade's campaign, records show.

Gold Hill Mesa donated $4,000 in kind to Mobolade on April 26 for a billboard. The organization, listed as a business in campaign finance reports, has donated a little more than $14,000 in kind to his campaign, records show.

Pattee donated about $1,437 in kind to Mobolade on April 28 for food and drinks for an event. She has donated nearly $23,150 total in kind to Mobolade, according to campaign finance reports.

Williams' largest campaign donation between April 26-May 8 was $20,000 from Roy Clennan, the founder of Mortgage Solutions Financial, a national mortgage lender with locations in Colorado Springs.

The Realtor Candidate Political Action Committee donated $10,000 to Williams on May 8, bringing its total donations to his campaign to $16,000, reports show.

The Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association and the Allison Valley Development Company LLC donated $10,000 each to Williams' campaign.

The registered agent of Allison Valley Development is Doug Quimby, who is also the president and CEO of La Plata Communities. La Plata Communities was behind a large proposed development near Fountain that wanted to annex into Colorado Springs, but was blocked from doing so when the Colorado Springs City Council in January approved a controversial water rule requiring Colorado Springs Utilities to have 128% of the water needed to serve the city and any future land annexations.

A member of the council at the time, Williams voted to support the rule that could give Norwood Development Group, the owner of 18,000 acres of Banning Lewis Ranch, more guaranteed access to city water. Norwood and people associated with the company have donated about $12,500 total to Williams' campaign.

John Freyer and the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado each donated $5,000 to Williams this reporting period. The Apartment Association has given $10,000 in all to Williams, campaign finance reports show.

Melissa Kuipers Blake, an attorney with Denver-based lobbying and law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, donated about $773 in kind to Williams on April 26 in food and beverage for an event, records show. In all, she has given about $1,773 in kind to Williams.

Outgoing Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who leaves office June 6, will join Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as a shareholder, he announced last month. Suthers has endorsed Williams for mayor.

Campaign finance records show Mobolade spent about $146,953 in the period between April 26-May 8. Williams spent about $189,970 in that same period, records show.