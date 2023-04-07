Sallie Clark hasn't given up her fight in the race to become Colorado Springs' next mayor.

Clark on Friday sent a letter to City Clerk Sarah Johnson saying she is considering requesting a discretionary recount of Colorado Springs' April 4 municipal election and asked for more information on what the cost of the recount would be.

Per Colorado law, a mandatory recount is triggered if the margin between the two top finishers is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate's vote total. A candidate may request a discretionary recount for election results that don't fall into that threshold, which the candidate would pay for.

Unofficial results posted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday show Yemi Mobolade, an entrepreneur and political newcomer, and Wayne Williams, a Colorado Springs city councilman, were so far likely to emerge victorious in Tuesday's mayoral race. Mobolade had 29.8% of the vote while Williams garnered about 19.2% of votes, unofficial returns show.

If those results hold through the final tally, the candidates will go head to head in a runoff election scheduled for May 16 because neither earned more than 50% of the vote.

Currently not making a spot in the runoff, if unofficial results hold, is Clark, who was a close third in the mayoral race. She garnered about 17.8% of the vote, trailing Williams by 1,546 votes.

Currently Johnson's office, in a "post-election period" through April 14, will allow military and overseas ballots to arrive through April 12. During this time voters who did not sign their ballot, or voters with signature discrepancies, can also cure those ballots.

Election workers will process those additional ballots at 5 p.m. April 12 and the election results will be certified by April 14, clerk's officials said on the city website.