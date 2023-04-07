Sallie Clark hasn't given up her fight in the race to become Colorado Springs' next mayor.

Clark on Friday sent a letter to City Clerk Sarah Johnson saying she is considering requesting a discretionary recount of Colorado Springs' April 4 municipal election and asked for more information on what the cost of the recount would be.

Per Colorado law, a mandatory recount is triggered if the margin between the two top finishers is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate's vote total. A candidate may request a discretionary recount for election results that don't fall into that threshold, which the candidate would pay for.

City clerk's officials said in an emailed statement Friday afternoon they had received Clark's request and were gathering information to respond to it.

Unofficial results posted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday show Yemi Mobolade, an entrepreneur and political newcomer, and Wayne Williams, a Colorado Springs city councilman, were so far likely to emerge victorious in Tuesday's mayoral race. Mobolade had 29.8% of the vote while Williams garnered about 19.2% of votes, unofficial returns show.

If those results hold through the final tally, the candidates will go head to head in a runoff election scheduled for May 16 because neither earned more than 50% of the vote.

Currently not making a spot in the runoff, if unofficial results hold, is Clark, who was a close third in the mayoral race. She garnered about 17.8% of the vote, trailing Williams by 1,546 votes.

"Judging from the feedback I’ve gotten, I feel we hit the right notes. People are concerned about crime and homelessness. They want their city to be clean, beautiful and safe. Those are the things I can bring as mayor," Clark said during a watch party she hosted Tuesday night at The Pinery at the Hill.

In an interview Friday, the candidate said she was considering making the request so she could be more confident in the local voting system.

"It's not over until it's over," Clark said. "The results of this election are historically narrow and I want to make sure that we get it right so there’s no question about the integrity of our elections here in Colorado Springs, and to really instill confidence in the system."

Over the last several years there has been a nationwide debate about the integrity of elections at all levels, after former President Donald Trump claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him through widespread fraud. Local and state leaders in Colorado and elsewhere have refuted those allegations.

Figures available from the clerk's office show 109,938 total ballots were scanned so far in Colorado Springs' April 4 election, for a voter turnout of about 35%.

Currently Johnson's office, in a "post-election period" through April 14, will allow military and overseas ballots to arrive through April 12. During this time voters who did not sign their ballot, or voters with signature discrepancies, can also cure those ballots.

It was unclear Friday how many additional military and yet-to-be-cured ballots the clerk's office could expect to receive.

Election workers will process those additional ballots at 5 p.m. April 12 and the election results will be certified by April 14, clerk's officials said on the city website.

"It's my right as a candidate — any mayoral candidate could request a similar recount. But mine is so close that I think it just makes sense to go ahead and do that," Clark said. "We know there’s still military ballots outstanding. There’s a number of cures that are not cured yet. That's why we’re doing the recount, to make sure that everything is counted at the end of the day."