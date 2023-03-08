With the municipal election under a month away, mayoral candidate and City Councilman Wayne Williams is reportedly under investigation for a possible city campaign code violation, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The case may be related to a 30-second campaign advertisement that partially depicts Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighters at a training facility and a firetruck at the firehouse.
The city prohibits use of city resources for campaign purposes, which are defined on their website as funds, assets or any other resources owned, controlled or otherwise used or employed by the city, in addition to individuals acting on city time or with the city.
KKTV reports that the City Attorney’s Office received the complaint on Wednesday and turned it over to the City Clerk’s Office, who said the investigation could be over “quickly.”
A representative with Williams' campaign told KKTV they had attorneys review the ad and believe they were following the rules. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Williams campaign was not planning to pull the ads.
At recent mayoral forums, Williams has said that he has the endorsement of Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5, which is also shown on his campaign website.