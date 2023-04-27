Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are facing off in a Colorado Springs mayoral election runoff after earning the top two spots among a crowded field in the municipal election in early April.

Mobolade and Williams have each gained endorsements in recent days.

Ballots were sent Monday to voters, who will be able to drop off ballots through May 16.

Here are the endorsements for each candidate.

Mobolade endorsments

- Mobolade on Thursday gained the endorsement of Sallie Clark, a former city councilmember and county commissioner as well as a fellow small business owner, who was a close third in the mayoral race April 4.

"It's an honor to have Sallie's endorsement," Mobolade said. "She's a fighter who has stood up for our community, our families and neighborhood. Her experience in this community is evident through her broad coalition of support."

Clark said she met Mobolade many times on the campaign trail and found his campaign based on "facts, optimism and solutions" refreshing, and that his priorities of reducing crime, addressing homelessness and advocating for affordable housing with a neighborhood-centric approach "most mirror" hers, had she been elected mayor.

“As a fellow small business entrepreneur, Yemi is the only one in this race that will look at government with a fresh perspective that I trust will address the issues impacting our families," Clark said. "(He) has the strong leadership skills and willingness to challenge the status quo."

Clark and Mobolade both emphasized the desire to boost law enforcement recruitment and retention as a main issue where they found common ground.

"He and I share wanting to look for some new ways to really make the city of Colorado Springs the place that new police officers want to come," Clark told The Gazette Thursday.

- Earlier, former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder gave his endorsement of Mobolade.

- Among his other public supporters, Mobolade earlier earned an endorsement from outgoing Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand, who also ran for mayor in the April 4 regular election.

"Yemi is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the business, nonprofit and government sectors, and someone I trust to continue championing our public safety professionals. With Yemi, we can have confidence in a mayor who will not only put our families first but has the proven leadership to create a better future for our neighborhoods," Strand said in a news release issued by Mobolade's campaign this week.

- Mobolade has also touted on social media endorsements from Amy Folsom, past El Paso County administrator and former county attorney; Pat Rigdon, retired deputy chief of Colorado Springs Police Department; and Elaine Knight, retired brigadier general with the Air Force.

Williams endorsements

- On Thursday, the Williams campaign announced endorsements from five current City Council members: Randy Helms, Lynette Crow-Iverson, Dave Donelson, Mike O’Malley and David Leinweber.

“It is a great honor to announce that I have been endorsed by the majority of the current Colorado Springs City Councilmembers, including all four council leaders,” Williams said in a news release. “I am grateful to have the support of the same people that I will work closely with should the voters choose me as their next mayor.”

“Wayne Williams has encouraged and inspired me in many ways,” Helms, council president, said in a news release. “His leadership is evident in all that he does. Wayne took the lead on the water ordinance, police force growth, public safety fee process and the resolution against the SB213 land use bill. I look forward to working with Wayne as our next mayor.”

- Williams, who has been endorsed by outgoing Mayor John Suthers and the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5, among others, announced his campaign hired Jody Richie to serve as his field director. Richie has previously worked as campaign manager for Sallie Clark.

"Wayne is the only candidate remaining in the race with the leadership experience and knowledge of city government that is necessary to be a highly effective mayor for Colorado Springs," Richie said in a news release from Williams' campaign.