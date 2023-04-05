Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are still leading in the mayor's race and will likely be the two candidates voters decide between in a runoff election next month, updated unofficial election results on Wednesday afternoon show.

Updated returns posted at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday show Mobolade, a West African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer, had about 29.3% of the vote, while Williams, a city councilman and former El Paso County commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, received about 19.7%.

If those results hold as the City Clerk's Office works to certify ballots by April 14, Mobolade and Williams will advance to a May 16 mayoral runoff election since no one in the crowded 12-person race received more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday night.

Sallie Clark sits in third with 18.1% of the vote.

The latest tally is similar to percentages and totals first released Tuesday night, when Mobolade, Williams and Clark ran 1-2-3.

The next person to be named Colorado Springs mayor will be just the third strong mayor in the city's history, succeeding Mayor John Suthers, who cannot run again for the seat after serving for eight years because of term limits.

The mayor acts as the city's full-time chief executive, with the power to enforce laws and ordinances, create a strategic plan for the city, and submit to the City Council an annual budget.

In the race for three at-large City Council seats, David Leinweber led with about 15.5% of votes cast, followed by Lynette Crow-Iverson with about 14.5%, and Brian Risley with 14.2%, in returns released at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Talarico was likely to claim a two-year term representing District 3, capturing 54.5% of the vote. She will represent the southwest portion of the city and downtown and finish Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune's term.