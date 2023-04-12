As the results of Colorado Springs' April 4 municipal election inch closer to being certified, updated unofficial election results posted Wednesday night show not much has changed in a week.
Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are still leading in the mayor's race, according to unofficial updated results posted by city clerk's officials at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Updated returns show Mobolade, a West African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer, had about 29.8% of the vote, while Williams, a city councilman and former El Paso County commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, received about 19.2%.
If unofficial tallies through Wednesday night hold, Mobolade and Williams will advance to the mayoral runoff election since no one in the crowded 12-person race received more than 50% of the vote in the city's general election on April 4.
Sallie Clark, who was a close third in the mayoral race, remained in third with about 17.8% of the vote on Wednesday, updated returns show. She trails Williams by 1,524 votes.
Mobolade, Williams and Clark have run 1-2-3 throughout the counting of ballots since early unofficial election results were first posted just after 7 p.m. April 4.
The latest update comes after City Clerk Sarah Johnson's office completed processing additional ballots from overseas and military voters, which were due by 5 p.m. Wednesday. During this time, officials also allowed people who did not sign their ballot packets and those who had signature discrepancies to cure those ballots by the end of business Wednesday.
Johnson's office will certify election results Thursday at 1 p.m., officials said in a news release. Once results are certified, Johnson will officially declare a mayoral runoff election scheduled for May 16.
As of Wednesday evening, no candidate in the general election race for mayor, at-large City Council or District 3 City Council seats had formally requested a discretionary recount of the April 4 results. They have until Friday to do so, Johnson said earlier this week.
Per Colorado law, a mandatory recount is triggered if the margin between the two top finishers is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate's vote total. A candidate may request a discretionary recount for election results that don't fall into that threshold, which the candidate pays for.
The next person to be named Colorado Springs mayor will be the third strong mayor in the city's history. They will succeed Mayor John Suthers, who cannot run again for the seat after serving for eight years because of term limits.
The mayor acts as the city's full-time chief executive, with the power to enforce laws and ordinances, create a strategic plan for the city, and submit to the City Council an annual budget.
In the race for three at-large City Council seats, David Leinweber continued to lead with about 15.4% of votes cast, followed by Lynette Crow-Iverson with about 14.3%, and Brian Risley with just under 14%, in returns released at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Michelle Talarico was still likely to win a two-year term representing District 3, capturing about 53.7% of the vote. She will represent the southwest portion of the city and downtown and finish Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune's term.
The new members on the nine-member nonpartisan council will be sworn in on April 18. The council oversees the city's budget, land-use decisions like zoning and annexations, and policies such as whether the city will allow the sale of dogs from commercial breeders.
The Gazette's Annika Schmidt contributed to this report.