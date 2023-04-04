Colorado Springs mayoral candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are the top two vote-getters after initial results were posted at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, likely heading to a runoff election after no one in the crowded 12-person race received more than 50% of the vote.

Initial general election results from the City Clerk's Office show Mobolade, a west African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer, had about 28.5% of the vote, while Williams, a city councilman and former El Paso County commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, received about 20.5%.

If those results hold throughout the counting of ballots, they would move into a second round that will determine who will become the city's next top leader, a runoff election on May 16.

Mobolade addressed an energetic crowd of hundreds of supporters Tuesday night at the COS City Hub event venue, promising to lead with courage, justice and purity.

"My vision for our city is that we will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city that shines on a hill brightly for the world to see," he said.

Williams, celebrating with supporters at the Patty Jewett Golf Course on Tuesday, said he was encouraged by the support he received on the campaign trail.

"When I've actually sat down with people and visited with them, the support has been overwhelming," he said.

The next person to be named Colorado Springs mayor will be just the third strong mayor in the city's history, succeeding Mayor John Suthers, who cannot run again for the seat after serving for eight years because of term limits.

The mayor acts as the city's full-time chief executive, with the power to enforce laws and ordinances, create a strategic plan for the city and submit to the City Council an annual budget, among others.

Colorado Springs' next top leader will take over at a crucial time, residents and local politicos recently said, and will need to work with the City Council to make key decisions about growth, housing affordability, water availability, public safety, parks, transit and investment in roads and economic development.

Not earning a spot in the runoff — if initial results were to hold true — is Sallie Clark, an experienced politician who has previously served on the City Council, the Board of El Paso County Commissioners and most recently worked as the Colorado director for rural development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She is also a longtime businesswoman, the owner of the Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in town.

Mobolade, Williams and Clark were the top fundraisers in the mayor's race this year, earning generous contributions from major developers, construction companies, investment firms and political committees throughout the election.

A recently approved controversial water rule that prevents large land annexations into the city sparked a tug-of-war between major developers and dark money donors in this year's mayoral and City Council races.

"The level of nastiness from the opposition has been different from any campaign I’ve been on," Williams said. "You’ve got attack groups out there that would rather tear people down than talk about the issues facing Colorado Springs."

Norwood Development Group, which would benefit heavily from the new water rule, and people associated with the company, have backed Williams. He has also received generous support from others including developer Danny Mientka, Schmidt Construction Inc., Weidner Property Management, Classic Homes, the Housing and Building Association and the Colorado Springs Forward committee, a group affiliated with a civic nonprofit.

The water rule has already blocked the annexation of a large proposed development near Fountain called Amara. La Plata Communities, the company behind the project, heavily supported Clark this year. Other developers like The O'Neil Group, Central Bancorp CEO Ron Johnson, Tartan Partners and people associated with them also threw their fundraising weight behind Clark.

Mobolade received support from developers including High Valley Land Company Inc., Susan Pattee, a partner in the redevelopment of the Union Printers Home, The O'Neil Group and Kevin Butcher, owner of commercial real estate company Strata Group.

Some of Mobolade's funding has also come from large donations from businesses, including generous contributions from military-grade engineering firm Jaxon Engineering and Maintenance; Vance Brown, the executive director of Exponential Impact, a business development support company; and Anthony Feltman, owner of Rocky Mountain Soap Market.

Independent expenditure committees also supported these three candidates.

Mobolade has previously said the number and diversity of his donations, which included small monthly gifts, will help ensure he doesn't act on behalf of a few.

Williams has said in previous interviews he would not allow campaign contributions to influence his future decisions.

The Gazette's O'Dell Isaac and Brooke Nevins contributed to this report.