Initial results from the City Clerk's Office indicate a mayoral run-off may be ahead.

Yemi Mobolade leads the mayoral race, which will likely head to a run-off between whichever two candidates come out on top. If results hold, Mobolade will face off against Wayne Williams.

Voters have backed an extension of the trails, open space and parks tax through 2045, a unifying factor in an otherwise divided election.

A full rundown of who and what is on the ballot is available in The Gazette's 2023 Voter Guide.

On Twitter, follow Gazette reporters @breejentnews, @maryshinn, @IketheScribe, @brooke_nevins and @annikaschmidt_ for updates.

7:40 p.m.: Yemi Mobolade leads the mayoral race with 28.49% votes after the initial posting of results from the City Clerk's Office. Wayne Williams is second behind him with 20.51% and Sallie Clark in close third with 19.06%. A total 83,680 votes have been cast. If no one wins 50% of the vote, it will go to a run-off.

“My vision for our city is that we will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city that shines on a hill brightly for the world to see,” Mobolade said at his watch party at COSCityHub Tuesday night.

"The level of nastiness from the opposition has been different from any campaign I’ve been on," Williams said Tuesday night, celebrating at a watch party he held at the Patty Jewett Golf Course. "You’ve got attack groups out there that would rather tear people down than talk about the issues facing Colorado Springs."

“When I’ve actually sat down with people and visited with them, the support has been overwhelming,” Williams said.

“Judging from the feedback I’ve gotten, I feel we hit the right notes. People are concerned about crime and homelessness. They want their city to be clean, beautiful and safe. Those are the things I can bring as mayor,” Clark said Tuesday night at her watch party.

David Leinweber is the front-runner of the close City Council at-large member race with 15.81% of votes. Lynette Crow-Iverson has 14.85% and Brian Risley has 14.54%. All three would join council if they hold their leads over the eight other candidates, who all have below 10% of votes.

Michelle Talarico is ahead of Scott Hiller with 56.01% of votes in the race to represent District 3, the southwest part of the city.

The TOPS tax has 78.69% of yes votes.

6:30 p.m.: Last-minute voters may drop off their ballots at any of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations before 7 p.m.

Voters will choose the third strong mayor in the city's history from among a crowded field of 12 candidates with three front-runners, longtime politicians Sallie Clark and Wayne Williams, and businessman and political newcomer Yemi Mobolade. Mayor John Suthers, elected in 2015, is term limited.

Residents will also decide four new representatives from 13 candidates to fill about half the seats on the nine-member City Council. They are the legislative body that also guides and determines land use decisions and oversees Colorado Springs' four-service utility — responsibilities that literally mold the city.