The 2023 Colorado Springs municipal election is here, with results expected shortly after the last of the ballots are collected from drop-off boxes at 7 p.m today.

A full rundown of who and what is on the ballot is available in The Gazette's 2023 Voter Guide.

7:13 p.m.: Yemi Mobolade leads the mayoral race with 28.49% votes after the initial posting of results from the City Clerk's Office. Wayne Williams is second behind him with 20.51% and Sallie Clark in close third with 19.06%. A total 83,680 votes have been cast.

David Leinweber is the front-runner of the close City Council at-large member race with 15.81% of votes. Lynette Crow-Iverson has 14.85% and Brian Risley has 14.54%.

Michelle Talarico is ahead of Scott Hiller with 56.01% of votes in the race to represent District 3, the southwest part of the city.

The TOPS tax has 78.69% of yes votes.

6:30 p.m.: Last-minute voters may drop off their ballots at any of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations before 7 p.m.

Voters will choose the third strong mayor in the city's history from among a crowded field of 12 candidates with three front-runners, longtime politicians Sallie Clark and Wayne Williams, and businessman and political newcomer Yemi Mobolade. Mayor John Suthers, elected in 2015, is term limited.

Residents will also decide four new representatives from 13 candidates to fill about half the seats on the nine-member City Council. They are the legislative body that also guides and determines land use decisions and oversees Colorado Springs' four-service utility — responsibilities that literally mold the city.