Colorado Springs Councilman Randy Helms will lead the revamped City Council as its president, while newly-elected Councilwoman Lynette Crow-Iverson was selected as the council's president pro tempore during a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.

The new council unanimously elected Helms, who has spent a little over the last year serving as the body's president pro tem. The council president runs council meetings and is often one of the most publicly visible figures on the dais.

Helms promised to lead the council equitably as its president, seeking other councilmembers' views and ensuring they are "effectively communicated," he said.

Crow-Iverson, who was sworn in with three other new councilmembers during a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Pioneers Museum downtown, ran against District 5 Councilwoman Nancy Henjum for the president pro tem position. Crow-Iverson drew support from Councilmembers Dave Donelson, who nominated her, Mike O'Malley and newly-elected Michelle Talarico, David Leinweber and Brian Risley.

Donelson said it is positive for residents to see a newly-elected councilmember "become part of leadership on the City Council." He highlighted Crow-Iverson's judgment in running political campaigns like the recent voter-approved extension of the trails, open space and parks tax, her experience on many local boards and her decisiveness.

"I am a strong leader," Crow-Iverson said. "It's not hard for me to make strong and hard decisions, and so I too feel I would be able to serve this role for each and every one of you."

Runoff election ballots The Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office expects to mail ballots for next month's mayoral runoff election to the approximately 311,900 registered active voters in city limits beginning Monday. Certified results from the city's regular election on April 4 show Yemi Mobolade, a West African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer, will face Wayne Williams, now a former city councilman who previously served as an El Paso County commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, in a May 16 mayoral runoff election. In the runoff, the candidate who earns a majority of votes, or more than 50% of votes cast, will be named mayor. The runoff election will be conducted entirely by mail. Municipal elections in Colorado Springs have been mail ballot-only since 2005. Voters may drop off their ballots to the City Clerk's Office or at any of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations, which have 24/7 ballot boxes. A full list of drop-off locations and their addresses is available online at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo. Ballots must be received by the City Clerk's Office or a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. on May 16. Postmarks will not count. Voters who choose to mail their ballots should remember to include the required first class postage. They should allow at least seven days before May 16 for their ballot to be received by the city clerk. The last day to mail in a ballot for it to be received by the voting deadline is May 9.

Electing its new leaders was the first act of business for the new council. The three at-large candidates Crow-Iverson, Leinweber and Risley, as well as District 3 representative Talarico, join five Colorado Springs district representatives on the nine-member nonpartisan board that oversees the city's budget, policies and land-use decisions like zoning and annexations.

In a few weeks, they will all serve under a new mayor, who will be elected in a runoff election on May 16.

The at-large councilmembers replace former Councilmen Bill Murray, Tom Strand and Wayne Williams. Strand and Williams both ran in the city's April 4 regular election to become Colorado Springs' next mayor and replace John Suthers in the position. Suthers cannot run again because of term limits.

Williams, who is also a former Colorado secretary of state and member of the Board of El Paso County Commissioners, will face opponent Yemi Mobolade, an entrepreneur and political newcomer, in the runoff election next month. Both men earned the most votes in the April 4 election and head to the runoff after no one in the crowded 12-person mayoral race earned more than 50% of the vote.

Talarico will finish former Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune's term representing the nearly 90,000 people who live in the city's southwest corner and downtown. Fortune chose not to run in April after she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Talarico said Tuesday her campaign was difficult. In the weeks leading up to the election she overcame accusations of plagiarized responses to candidate survey questions and misrepresented her college education. She said Tuesday the challenges made her "a more resolute advocate for all of the constituents of this amazing district."

Risley said the new council must build on the work of Suthers' administration that in the last eight years grew the local economy, added more money to the annual budget for police and firefighters and created new revenue sources for roads and storm drainage. Risley said he "(looked) forward to carrying us into the future for another (152) years of excellence as a community."

Leinweber echoed his commitment to improve mental health care in the city and bring key partners together to address the challenge. He also said he would work to preserve and enhance valuable outdoor resources like Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods.

"Together, we can build a stronger and healthier Colorado Springs," he said.

Incoming councilmembers step onto the dais at a critical time as the city prepares to elect a new mayor, and faces challenges like swift growth, high housing costs, high crime, an understaffed police force and Colorado Springs Utilities' transition to renewable energy. The City Council also serves as the Colorado Springs Utilities board.

Suthers called on incoming councilmembers to address those issues head-on and seek opportunities to improve residents' quality of life.

"A major part of our job as elected officials is to ensure that our city is as resilient as possible in the face of both predictable and unpredictable uncertainties and challenges," Suthers said. "... You each bring unique life experiences and new or different perspectives that can help produce the creativity needed to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future."