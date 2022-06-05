Pam Anderson, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-303-552-2916
Campaign email address: andersonforsos@gmail.com
Website: andersonforsos.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1916, Wheat Ridge, CO 80034
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
My priority is to restore the trust and professionalism in the Secretary of State’s Office by:
• Eliminating the hyper-partisan rhetoric of the current secretary and restoring a fair and responsible referee to the office that Coloradans deserve.
• Use my nearly 20 years of experience as a leader in elections access and integrity to expand election audits, restore transparency and fairness in elections rules and political access for candidates and initiatives, and redirect resources and support for training and education for local election officials.
• Apply my small business experience and background to restore frontline services to our industry partners. My proven leadership will end the revolving door of staff turnover at the office and restore a focus on professionalism, rather than politics.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I am the only candidate with a proven and competent record as an election official and a business owner. I served two terms as the Jefferson County clerk and recorder and as the Wheat Ridge city clerk. I have a master’s in public administration and am a small business owner. I was the executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association and ran its nonprofit for over five years. I am the only candidate in the race that is a state-certified election official and a national accreditation as a Certified Elections and Registration Administrator. I have successfully led organizations as large as 122 full-time employees managing tens of millions of dollars with an eye on efficient customer service and as a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars.
Mike O'Donnell, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-751-3470
Campaign email address: mike@mikeodonnell.us
Website: mikeodonnell.us
Mailing address: P.O. Box 56, Kirk, CO 80824
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
As the only business-facing member of the executive team of the Colorado government, I would work with the new team and the incoming Legislature to ensure that the recessionary impacts of high inflation and a declining economy don't decimate Colorado's small business sector (as the Colorado government did during COVID). I would undertake a complete audit of Colorado's voter roll to remove the massive number of ineligible voters that exist now. I would work with the incoming legislature to reverse automatic voter registration and other recently enacted laws designed and intended to suppress and marginalize the votes of eligible Colorado voters.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have spent the last 34 years assisting, mentoring, financing and advocating for small businesses. The Office of the Secretary of State has two main roles: to enhance commerce and to ensure the integrity of our elections. It currently does neither. Because it is a business office and not a political office, the person the voters choose to hold that office must be a person of good character and integrity who will be accountable to the citizens of Colorado and operate the office in a transparent, prudent and ethical manner. My entire career working with all types of small businesses and building stronger entrepreneurial ecosystems within local communities has ideally prepared me to operate this office.
Tina Peters, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: Unavailable
Campaign email address: tinapeters2022@gmail.com
Website: tinapetersforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 128, Grand Junction, CO 81503
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Clean up voter rolls, return control of voting to the local level with further training for the county clerks to be able to understand where and how election malfeasance occurs, and allow for complete audits of elections at the people’s request. This all comes under the changing to having free, transparent and accountable elections in Colorado.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
As an elected clerk, I truly believed that I ran a perfect election by following the rules. My experience has shown me as well as much of the nation that any piece of equipment that has internet access is susceptible to hacking; therefore systems need to be in place to mitigate this issue, as well as further secure our elections with ballots that cannot be illegally reproduced and used in any election.