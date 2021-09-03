Colorado's congressional redistricting commission released the first new draft map since receiving the official 2020 decennial census data.
The state is getting an additional eighth congressional district for the next decade, because of the state's booming population.
A preliminary draft map was released in June, but it was based on 2019 survey data, because the 2020 decennial census data was delayed due to problems caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.
This article will be updated once the maps become available.