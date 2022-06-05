Former El Paso County Sheriff's candidate Karl Dent is challenging incumbent Rep. Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs in the upcoming competitive Republican primary race to represent Colorado House District 21.Mary Bradfield, Republican candidate (Incumbent)
Campaign phone number: 719-330-6732
Campaign email address: marybradfield@comcast.net
Website: marybradfield.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 5794 Colorado Springs, CO 80931
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top three priorities are: public safety, access to behavioral and mental health help, and affordable housing.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
My past two years as the representative for House District 21 has provided many lessons that will serve me well in the next sessions. Before being elected in 2020, I had been active in the political work for some time and have helped many campaigns.
Karl Dent, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-970-439-0098
Campaign email: karl.dent@dentforhd21.com
Website: dentforhd21.com
Mailing address: 3530 Hollycrest Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Democrats have declared war on our children and are fighting this war through our schools. We must stand and fight to defend our children, teach them well, educate them — not indoctrinate them with ideologies that are in opposition to our values and our identity as Coloradans. I will fight the ideological war in our schools.
Energy security is a critical aspect of our economic and national security. It is an industry that provides an exceptional quality of life for all who work in that area. I will support our oil and gas industry.
Self-defense is a natural right vested in the United States Constitution for the protection of life, liberty and property. I will oppose any legislation that disrupts our Second Amendment right to bear arms.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I've established a small business and am now an aerospace contractor. I attended the United States Army 31-B Military Police Academy, Department of the Air Force Federal Civilian Police Academy, Department of the Army Federal Civilian Police Academy, and Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy. I hold a master’s degree in American legal study from Liberty University School of Law, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from Colorado State University, and an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Pikes Peak Community College.