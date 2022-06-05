Election Colorado ballot illustration (copy)
Martinns via Getty Images/iStock
22HD18-Summer-Groubert.jpeg

Summer Groubert.

Summer Groubert, Republican candidate

Campaign phone number: 719-291-8462

Campaign email address: HD18@SummerV.com 

Website: summer-for-hd18.mozellosite.com

Mailing address: 3246 Centennial Blvd. No. 214, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

The Gazette asked each house district candidate questions on their priorities in office and their experience. The Gazette did not receive a response from Summer Groubert.

22HD18-Shana-Jo-Black-.jpeg

Shana Black.

Shana Black, Republican candidate

Campaign phone number: 719-400-9789

Campaign email address: Shana@WinWithBlack.com

Website: WinWithBlack.com

Mailing address: 5 E. Bijou Street No. 304, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

The Gazette asked each house district candidate questions on their priorities in office and their experience. The Gazette did not receive a response from Shana Black.

Tags

Load comments