Summer Groubert, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-291-8462
Campaign email address: HD18@SummerV.com
Website: summer-for-hd18.mozellosite.com
Mailing address: 3246 Centennial Blvd. No. 214, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
The Gazette asked each house district candidate questions on their priorities in office and their experience. The Gazette did not receive a response from Summer Groubert.
Shana Black, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-400-9789
Campaign email address: Shana@WinWithBlack.com
Website: WinWithBlack.com
Mailing address: 5 E. Bijou Street No. 304, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
