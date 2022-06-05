Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-720-805-8683
Campaign email address: heidi@heidiforgov.com
Website: heidiforgov.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 754, Fort Lupton, CO 80621
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Since I launched my bid for governor, my message has been clear — we must lower our soaring cost of living, our out-of-control crime rates and our failing education system. As a former successful CEO, I am a fiscal hawk. We can save Coloradans money by cutting back on the exploding bureaucracy in our state.
Crime is skyrocketing. As governor, I will return to law and order by instituting bail reform and truth in sentencing. We must reallocate resources to better fund law enforcement, fill vacancies in our police ranks and support the training they seek.
Education and protecting our kids are a top priority. I will use the same passion and dedication to fix our K-12 education system as I have used as a CU regent. People are tired of mandates over their businesses, families and children. I am running to give control back to the people of Colorado.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I am a former CEO who turned an idea my first husband and I had together before he passed away into a small business called Camp BowWow. It grew into hundreds of franchises across the U.S., became a $150 million brand, and hit the Inc. 500/5000 list five years in a row. I am currently the only Republican elected statewide in Colorado. As a CU regent, I have overseen a $5 billion budget and over 30,000 employees. I have also led significant initiatives around free speech, diversity, addressing the cost of college and against using critical race theory in hiring and policy practices. I have led Colorado ballot initiatives to protect TABOR called "No on Prop CC" and to protect the Electoral College and stop the National Popular Vote.
Greg Lopez, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-303-335-0180
Campaign email address: info@lopez2022.com
Website: lopez2022.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1413 Parker, CO 80134
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
The good people of Colorado are focused on issues that impact their quality of life, children and communities. They feel that Colorado is no longer recognizable from the state they once loved, lived in and were safe in. The priorities: reducing crime, parents rights in education, and revitalizing small business and main street across the state.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
Being the strong mayor of the newly established town of Parker at the age of 27 provided me with the experience needed to be a servant leader for a complex, diverse and growing population. As head of the executive branch, every department reported directly to me. Additionally, I have developed my expertise with small businesses, supply chain, transportation, education and the armed forces in the following ways: director of the U.S. Small Business Association; president/CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; president/CEO of the Rocky Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council; secretary and treasurer of the E470 Highway Authority; director of ACE Scholarship Foundation; U.S. Air Force veteran.