Erik Aadland, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-720-464-4488
Campaign email address: staff@adlandforcolorado.com
Website: aadlandforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 630552 Littleton, CO 80163
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
My top three priorities are to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the rights of the individual; address enormous national security concerns, including the securing of our southern border; and tackle unaffordability and economic instability by balancing the budget and preventing reckless government spending. These three courses of action comprise a remedy for our current crises in national security, public health, economics, and most importantly, restoring our citizens’ trust and confidence in their government.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
We need wise and determined leadership of character grounded in virtue to face today’s unprecedented challenges with reason-based solutions that uphold our values. I have the broadest range of experience and the most significant leadership credentials of anyone in this race. As an Army officer, I led brave men and women through harm’s way on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. After that, I built a second career in the energy sector by leading multicultural project teams both in Colorado and all over the world (including Israel). After nearly a decade in the energy sector, I achieved a master’s degree in depth psychology and was pursuing a Ph.D to become a counselor with a desire to work with veterans and trauma victims.
Laurel Imer, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-720-248-7639 ext. 2
Campaign email address: contact@laurelimerforcongress.com
Website: laurelimerforcongress.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 17747 Golden, CO 80402
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Education, border security/human trafficking, election integrity.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
My experience in the real world, as a homeschool mom, small business owner and conservative grassroots political activist is what makes me the right choice for CD7. As the 2016 Jefferson County chair of the Donald Trump campaign, a presidential elector in 2016 and the chosen CD7 delegate to represent President Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2020, I have the political experience necessary to win and lead. It is time to go a different direction. The time of the elite, polished and powerful politician is over. It is time to elect a real person, someone who understands the struggles of the average American family. I am that candidate. I have the courage of my convictions, the strength of my faith and the backbone to stand up to the swamp in Washington, D.C.
Tim Reichert, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-303-834-7786
Campaign email address: info@reichertforcongress.com
Website: reichertforcongress.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 16926 Golden, CO 80401
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Inflation: Inflation is crushing small businesses and families in Colorado. I am the only candidate with a plan to fight inflation and restore opportunity for the middle class.
Border security: Our country has massive issues at the southern border and it’s turned into a humanitarian crisis. We must secure our borders, build a wall to close our border and stop the cartels' flow of deadly narcotics like fentanyl that are making our communities unsafe.
Education: Parents learned during the pandemic exactly what their children were (and were not) learning at school — and they were deeply unhappy. This newfound awareness, combined with the fact that so many children fell behind in learning while our schools were closed, have rightly caused concern among parents. Parents — not bureaucrats — must be put in the driver’s seat when it comes to their children’s education.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
Inflation and the precarious economic position that radical progressive politicians have put our country in are, by far, the most important issue facing voters in the 7th Congressional District this election. Career politicians have stopped working for Coloradans, while the cost of housing, groceries, and gas has never been higher, making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. I am the only candidate who is qualified to fix these issues because I’ve spent my entire career, as an economist, analyzing the effects of public policy on our economy. I’m also the only candidate in this race who has built and led a successful business. I know what small businesses — the backbone of our economy — need to thrive.