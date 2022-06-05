Doug Lamborn, Republican candidate (Incumbent)
Campaign phone number: Unavailable
Campaign email address: lambornpress@gmail.com
Website: lambornforcongress.org
Mailing address: P.O. Box 64107 Colorado Springs, CO 80962
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
My first priority is to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, where it belongs. My remaining priorities are to continue fighting for traditional conservative social values, conservative and fiscally responsible policies, and a strong national defense. On these issues, American Conservative Union gave me a 97% lifetime, Family Research Council Action a 96% lifetime, and the NRA has given me an A rating.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
Besides being a husband, a father of five and a grandfather of six, I have been a small business owner and an attorney. I have also been in the Colorado Legislature for 12 years and the U.S. Congress for 15 years.
Andrew Heaton, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-855-955-4328
Campaign email address: andrew.heaton@heatonforcongress.com
Website: heatonforcongress.com
Mailing address: 6060 Stetson Hills Blvd. No. 278, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Ensuring support for veterans’ mental health in civilian reintegration, expanding use of veterans’ courts, providing psychological helplines and ensuring all veterans enroll in Tri-Care to ensure coverage moving into future endeavors. Returning to a rational foreign policy of free trade with everyone without constant meddling. Our military should be ready to devastate any threat to the U.S. or our allies, but should not waste blood and treasure trying to engage in endless occupations. Curtailing the profligate spending and inflation destroying our middle class and standard of living: Pressure the FED, cut the budget, and place sunset provisions on executive agency rules not approved by Congress.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
As an entrepreneur, I know what it takes to provide a healthy economy. I have worked with governments across five continents and have seen the effects of both good and bad policies. Given how dire our own economic outlook has become, I can no longer stand aside while self-serving, incompetent politicians make things worse.
Rebecca Keltie, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-430-6801
Campaign email address: info@RebeccaKeltie.com
Website: RebeccaKeltie.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 25462 Colorado Springs, CO 80936
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
This is not an easy question to answer as I have many. However, if elected, three of my top priorities would include: Securing our borders with an emphasis on strong illegal immigration solutions, drug and human trafficking; securing our elections by preventing and removing practices that could cause compromise; and finally, restoring manufacturing to America, taking back our power and becoming the country that other countries come to for their goods. Within these three important priorities and all the others, I must mention that protecting our God-given rights and upholding our Constitution is paramount.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
As a 21-year retired Navy veteran and Department of Defense contractor, my professional experiences include decades of working with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, Border Protection, ICE, FBI, local law enforcement, NATO troops during special operations, all U.S. military branches and various community service agencies. This includes dealing with local and Washington, D.C. politics. I have extensive experience working in information technology, military logistics and in atmospheric/oceanographic science. Alongside my professional experience, I bring many life experiences, including all the ups and downs an average middle-class family go through: living paycheck-to-paycheck, hardships of unemployment, underemployment, raising children as a single parent in the public school system, small business ownership, worked two and three jobs at a time, struggled, thrived and much more.
Dave Williams, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-362-0899
Campaign email address: dave@daveforcolorado.com
Website: daveforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 63565 Colorado Springs, CO 80962
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Reining in out-of-control government, ensuring election integrity, defending our Second Amendment and the unborn, and helping our veterans and military. Government spends too much and jeopardizes our freedoms constantly, so I’ll go to work every day to take power away from government and give it back to you. Unlike Doug Lamborn, I never campaign one way then vote differently at the Capitol, because I know more government is not the solution to our problems. More government is the problem.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
As a conservative warrior fighting in the state House of Representatives for six years, I’m asking for your vote so I can continue our "America first" fight in Congress. The liberal media call me "a thorn in the side of Democrats" because I’ve fought for election integrity, the unborn, lower taxes and spending, banning critical race theory, border security and our Second Amendment. But Democrats aren’t the only problem. Establishment Republicans like Mitt Romney are ruining our country too, and sell-outs like Doug Lamborn who help them need to be sent packing. Doug’s RINO ("Republican in name only") voting record and ever-expanding ethics investigation are the proof. This isn’t personal, this is business — the people’s business.
Michael C Colombe, Democratic candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-301-5770
Campaign email address: info@michaelcolombe.com
Website: michaelcolombe.com
Mailing address: Unavailable
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Environment: Coloradans are currently facing the immediate dangers of wildfires, severe heat, water insecurity and drought. Climate change and environmental destruction are existential crises — we cannot delay our efforts to address them.
Health care: Health care is a fundamental right, and Coloradans deserve better access to care. The Affordable Care Act made major improvements, but the cost of treatment remains completely unaffordable for many folks in our communities.
Education: One of the strongest ties we share as Coloradans is our hope for a brighter future for our children. Colorado has a strong history of supporting public education. We know that an investment in education is an investment in the future of our community.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
My priorities and goals for our district have been informed by a lifetime of military and public service. I had distinguished careers in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. First as an Aviation Search and Rescue swimmer from 1987 to 1995, and then as a pararescue specialist from 1996 to 2004. After working in Iraq for a year on a U.S. State Department–Counter Terrorism Special Operations Force, I joined the Department of Defense as a pararescue/combat rescue officer instructor, where I served until 2008. My work in the public sector began in the U.S. Department of the Interior from 2008-2017 as a health and safety officer in the National Park Service at Grand Teton National Park. I also worked in the Bureau of Land Management as the supervisory regional health and safety manager for Oregon and Washington State BLMs.
David Torres, Democratic candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-256-0113
Campaign email address: info@davidtorres4congress.com
Website: davidtorres4congress.com
Mailing address: 6035 Little Johnny Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Mental health, women's rights, everything the community believes in.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
My experience in childhood and early adulthood being raised in Colorado Springs helped to expand my ability to communicate effectively with people from any background, and any personal and political view. My 12-plus years in healthcare administration management allowed me to bring those differences together in a leadership role to create positive changes and solve issues to the betterment of our patients, employees and the company. I learned quickly our community has a lot of different views and approaches to solutions, and I know very well those differences can come together to create exactly what our district needs to prosper. All of us, together. Regardless of the party I represent, my alliance is to the people and bringing them together, and that is exactly what I will do.