Ken Buck, Republican candidate (Incumbent)
Campaign phone number: 1-970-549-8808
Campaign email address: info@buckforcolorado.com
Website: buckforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 338018 Greeley, CO 80633
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Securing the border, controlling inflation for working families and fighting Big Tech. Securing the border involves the completion of President Trump's border wall, eliminating the loopholes in our asylum system that have led to catch-and-release policies, and worksite enforcement against employers that hire illegal labor. I have a two-pronged approach to controlling inflation: one, get our spending under control, and two, radically increase our domestic energy production to reduce the price of both gasoline and the downstream goods and services Americans use. Finally, in order to protect conservatives from Big Tech censorship, we've got to apply our antitrust laws in order to restore competition in that marketplace.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have deep roots in our state. My grandfather owned a shoe store in Greeley in the 1930s. I was born one of three brothers, and I worked my way through high school, college and law school. I'm a career prosecutor, first at the Department of Justice, and then as District Attorney for Weld County. I've sought and gained justice on behalf of hundreds of victims of crimes. I've represented eastern Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015, and I've voted conservatively, with a host of perfect or near-perfect scores from organizations like Heritage or FreedomWorks. I've also been able to pass legislation for our state, like designating the Amache site a national historic site.
Robert Lewis, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 1-303-809-9725
Campaign email address: bob.lewisforcd4@gmail.com or dee.lewisforcd4@gmail.com
Website: boblewisforcd4.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 103 Franktown, CO 80106
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Energy independence, food independence and parental independence.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have been active with the Elbert County Republican Central Committee since 2010. I served as the Elbert County vice chairman for five years. I also worked as committee chairman for the Republican Central Committee for Colorado House of Representatives District 64 for six years, including during the sad and difficult time when our good friend, Rep. Kimmi Lewis, passed away. In addition, I served for three years on the Elbert County Planning Commission, retiring as its chairman.