Final official results in Colorado Springs' May 16 mayoral runoff election confirm Yemi Mobolade will be the city's next mayor.

The City Clerk's Office certified the election results Friday morning, showing Mobolade earned 57.51% of the 124,472 votes cast, while his opponent Wayne Williams garnered 42.49% of the vote.

Friday's certification comes after City Clerk Sarah Johnson's office completed processing additional ballots from overseas and military voters, which were due by 5 p.m. Wednesday. During this time, officials also allowed people who did not sign their ballot packets and those who had signature discrepancies to cure those ballots by the end of business Wednesday.

The 2023 Mayoral Run-Off Election results are certified and results are now official. Mayor-Elect Yemi Mobolade will take the oath of office June 6. Thank you to our City Clerk’s office and the election judges for their hard work! pic.twitter.com/UeejvQ2CiA — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) May 26, 2023

Mobolade will be sworn in as the city's 42nd mayor in a ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. June 6 on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page @CityofCOS.

Vermijo Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue will be closed from 8-11 a.m. on June 6 for the event, clerk's officials said in a news release. Those who want to attend in person should use alternate driving routes. Parking will be limited.