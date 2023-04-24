One of El Paso County's formerly highest-ranking officials was seemingly caught between two Colorado Springs mayoral campaigns over the weekend after questions arose about whom he supported in the city's upcoming mayoral runoff election.

Former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder this weekend formally endorsed Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade in the race, about two months after his opponent, Wayne Williams, released a mail flyer listing Elder among his own supporters.

"I have worked side by side with Yemi on projects and panels for several years and I know his commitment. I know he will work night and day to support our law enforcement and ensure our families and neighborhoods are kept safe. I fully believe he is the right person to lead the great city of Colorado Springs," Elder said in an April 23 news release from Mobolade's campaign announcing the former sheriff's endorsement.

Sparking some of the recent confusion is a mailer Williams' campaign mailed out the first week of March that stated he was "supported by" Elder.

A copy of the mailer published this weekend by news station KRDO shows Elder was named among six other individuals and groups including outgoing Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, former Mayor Lionel Rivera, El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal, the Colorado Springs Firefighters Local 5, county Treasurer Chuck Broerman and The Gazette as campaign supporters. Those other individuals and groups gave Williams formal endorsements during his campaign.

Elder said in an interview Monday he offered Williams support about a year prior, when his campaign first launched, but never formally endorsed him.

In the early weeks of 2023, Elder said, Williams' campaign contacted him and asked if Elder was endorsing the candidate.

"I said 'no, I've got a number of friends in the race,'" Elder said Monday. They included candidates Sallie Clark, Darryl Glenn and Longinos Gonzalez Jr., he said, who all ran in the mayor's race in the city's April 4 regular election.

But Elder's name was already listed on the mailer Williams' campaign had sent out, and the former sheriff was also listed on an "Endorsements and Supporters" webpage on Williams' campaign website. Elder's name has since been removed from the page.

"At that time, we removed his name from our list of supporters. We are honored to have endorsements from current Sheriff Joe Roybal and the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association," Williams' campaign manager Ryan Lynch said in a written statement Monday.

Elder said Monday he felt the situation was a misunderstanding.

"I absolutely don't think there was anything meant otherwise," he said. "... It is what it is."

Roybal, the current sheriff, said in a written statement Monday he endorsed Williams "based on his record of supporting law enforcement and will continue to support his efforts to be elected mayor."

Mobolade and Williams go head-to-head in a May 16 all-mail mayoral runoff election that will determine who will become Colorado Springs' next mayor, succeeding Suthers in the role. Suthers cannot run again because of term limits.

The Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office began mailing ballots for the runoff election to the approximately 311,900 active, registered voters in city limits Monday.

Voters may drop off their ballots to the City Clerk's Office or at any of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations, which have 24/7 ballot boxes.

A full list of drop-off locations and their addresses is available at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo.