Ballots for next month's mayoral runoff election in Colorado Springs are set to be mailed Monday.

City Clerk Sarah Johnson's office will be mailing ballots for the all-mail May 16 runoff election to the approximately 311,900 registered active voters in city limits, officials said in a news release Thursday.

Certified results from the city's regular election on April 4 show Yemi Mobolade, a West African immigrant, entrepreneur and political newcomer, will face Wayne Williams, now a former city councilman who previously served as an El Paso County commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, in a second round that will determine who will succeed term-limited Mayor John Suthers.

In the runoff, the candidate who earns a majority of votes, or more than 50% of votes cast, will be named mayor.

Voters will have until May 16 to choose between the two mayoral candidates.

Johnson encouraged voters to fill out and return their ballots "as soon as possible."

Municipal elections in Colorado Springs have been mail ballot-only since 2005. Voters may drop off their ballots to the City Clerk's Office or at any of the city's 26 designated drop-off locations, which have 24/7 ballot boxes.

A full list of drop-off locations and their addresses is available at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo.

Beginning Monday, residents with disabilities can cast their votes with assistance from special equipment available at the clerk's office, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said in the release.

Ballots must be received by Johnson's office or a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. on May 16. Postmarks will not count.

Voters who choose to mail their ballots should remember to include the required first class postage. They should allow at least seven days before May 16 for their ballot to be received by the city clerk.

The last day to mail in a ballot for it to be received by the voting deadline is May 9.

Voters who do not receive a ballot or have questions related to the election should call Johnson's office at 719-385-5901 or visit coloradosprings.gov/election.

People can register to vote through Election Day, but the Colorado Springs city clerk does not maintain voter registration.

Residents can check their registration status, register to vote and update their voter information through the Colorado secretary of state at govotecolorado.gov.

Residents with questions about their voter registration should call the El Paso County Election Department at 719-575-8683 or visit its website at clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections/voter-registration.