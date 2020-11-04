Stephanie Alfieri came from behind in a three-way race to win a seat on the Woodland Park City Council.
Unofficial results tabulated by the Teller County Clerk and Recorder on Wednesday morning showed Alfieri defeated Catherine Nakai and Don Dezellem, overtaking Nakai's early lead Tuesday night.
Alfieri got 45.5% of the vote to Nakai's 41.4%, according to elections officials. Dezellem trailed both with 13%.
Alfieri is a banker, community advocate and local volunteer with organizations including the Lions Club, Main Street, Oktoberfest and more. In an Oct. 6 interview with The Pikes Peak Courier, Alfieri singled out budgeting and expense management as one of her top goals for the city and said promoting the citizens' interest in public health and safety is a priority.
"Fifteen years as a banker has fully prepared me for dealing with the complexities of our city budget, helping City Council adopt conservative financial policies, responsibly reducing debt and bringing a common-sense approach to managing expenditure. I’ll work to ensure every tax dollar is used in the most efficient way and without unnecessary spending, and to posture the city for top performance and lower tax rates," she told The Courier.
"It will take long-term vision to ensure our town is poised for continued success, building on the history and traditions that make our town such a great place, while looking to the future with confidence and ingenuity," she said.