Five additional voter service and polling centers opened in El Paso County on Monday, the Clerk and Recorder's Office said.

All voter service and polling centers are open through the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only voters who need in-person services should use a voter center, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a news release. Voter centers are primarily for registering new voters and issuing ballots to those who did not receive one in the mail. The centers also offer ballot marking devices for people with disabilities.

Broerman encouraged residents to return their mail ballots at one of 39 ballot drop box locations across the county, adding they can be confident in Colorado's voting mail-in election system.

His office is available to provide additional help, he said.

"We are committed to enfranchising voters in our cherished democratic process."

Residents who want to vote in person may do so at a voter center, Broerman said. They will surrender the ballot they received in the mail and will receive another paper ballot to vote.

"All ballots, whether mail ballot or voting in person, are processed and tabulated in the same method at our centralized facility," Broerman said in the release.

Residents can also drop off completed mail ballots in person at a voter center.

Seventeen more voter service and polling centers open on Nov. 4 and 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The final 14 voter service locations open Nov. 7. A total of 37 voter centers will be available to residents through Election Day, Nov. 8. All voter centers will be open Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a full list of El Paso County ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours, visit epcvotes.com and click on the "2022 Elections" tab.