When Colorado Springs voters cast their ballots this fall to decide if the city can keep their extra tax dollars to help pay for construction of a new police training facility, it will be the 10th time in 14 years the city has asked residents to retain the excess money to fund, partially or wholly, various local initiatives.

Since 2009 Colorado Springs voters have approved eight of nine Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR, retention questions brought forth to help bankroll essential city services, roads and bridges repairs, stormwater projects, parks projects and wildfire mitigation and prevention programs, among others.

TABOR caps the amount of tax revenues local governments can keep each year, using a formula based on population growth and inflation. Governments can only keep revenues over that cap with voter approval; otherwise, taxpayers would receive a refund.

Bernie Herpin, a former Colorado Springs councilman and Colorado senator, said last week at a public City Council meeting that when it comes to TABOR retention questions, residents "have responded favorably when the issue is well-defined, limited in scope and necessary."

During his tenure as a city councilman from 2006-2013, Herpin was part of a board that sent three TABOR questions to residents between 2009 and 2010.

Voting records provided by the City Clerk's Office show most of the eight TABOR questions voters approved between 2009 and 2021 passed with close to a 60% margin. One question posed in 2009, to extend an existing general property mill levy — a tax applied to a property's assessed value — through December 2025 to "create, attract and retain primary jobs," failed by 62%.

Here is a breakdown of TABOR questions voters have decided since 2009, according to city clerk's data:

• April 2009 general election, issue 1A: The question asked voters to extend an existing general property mill levy through Dec. 31, 2025 to "create, attract and retain primary jobs," market and promote the city, and create a five-person Job Opportunity and Business Sustainability Committee to make recommendations to City Council on the spending and use of the revenue. This issue would have constituted a voter-approved revenue change. Voters rejected the measure by a vote of 43,499 against to 26,346 in favor.

• April 2009 general election, issue 1B: Voters approved the question that asked to retain up to $1.2 million in excess tax revenues "to provide essential city services." The measure passed by a vote of 35,429 in favor and 34,538 against.

• November 2010 general election, issue 2B: The question asked voters to authorize the city to retain up to $600,000 in excess tax revenues "to provide high priority road and bridge infrastructure repairs and public safety services." Voters overwhelmingly passed the measure, 89,367 in favor and 36,424 against.

• November 2015 coordinated election, issue 2D: The city asked to keep up to $2.1 million "for park trail improvements." The measure passed by a large margin, 73,119 in favor and 29,792 against.

• April 2017 general election, issue 2: Colorado Springs voters approved the measure allowing the city to keep and spend up to $6 million in excess 2016 tax revenues and "a like amount of any excess revenue" in 2017 for stormwater projects lawfully required of the city. It passed by a vote of 54,262 in favor and 28,464 against.

• November 2019 coordinated election, issue 2B: The city asked to retain up to $7 million in excess tax dollars to improve certain identified parks, sports and cultural facilities and trail improvement projects. Voters approved the measure, 67,422 in favor and 49,343 against.

• November 2019 coordinated election, issue 2C: Voters renewed through Dec. 31, 2025 a five-year sales tax initially approved in 2015 to fund road repairs throughout the city. This time, the tax charged a lower rate of 5.7 cents of every $10 spent beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The measure passed with 75,864 voters in favor and 40,664 against.

• November 2020 coordinated election, issue 2A: Voters passed the measure that authorized the city to keep $1.9 million in excess tax revenues to pay for services like public safety in 2021 and future years. In the same question, residents also approved setting 2019 tax revenues as the baseline for calculating tax revenue growth, instead of 2020, to help city tax collections recover quicker and at a pace more in line with the economy's recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was approved by a vote of 137,557 in favor and 96,232 against.

• November 2021 coordinated election, issue 2D: The city asked voters to allow it to keep $20 million in excess revenues to create a citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program managed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The city cannot spend more than 5% of the fund's balance annually. Voters approved the measure, 64,680 in favor and 47,203 against.