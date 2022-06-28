Mary Bradfield, Rose Pugliese, Regina English and Shana Black appeared on their way to victories Tuesday in Colorado Springs-area state House district races. District 21

Preliminary results for the primary race for Colorado House District 21, which covers southern El Paso County including Fountain, showed Bradfield beating Karl Dent with 66.57% of votes during early race results, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website. Dent, who was found guilty in March of violating a civil protection order restraining him from having contact with a former girlfriend, ran against two-year incumbent Bradfield. Bradfield got involved with politics after she retired as a teacher. She started as a volunteer for the GOP, and has served as secretary and vice chairwoman of the El Paso County Republican Party and plans to focus on public safety, access to behavioral and mental health help, and affordable housing if elected in the November general election. Dent an aerospace contractor, has a background studying law enforcement and criminal justice. He planned to focus on economic security, public safety and education if elected. If deemed the official winner, Bradford will vie for office against Democratic candidate Kolten Montgomery in the general election.

District 14

A primary race for Colorado House District 14, which covers parts of northern Colorado Springs bordering the Air Force Academy, showed Pugliese beating out Joe Woyte on the Republican ticket with a preliminary count of 55.41% of votes during early race results, according to the Secretary of State website.

Once results are finalized, Pugliese will be on the ballot this November to take on Democrat Rob Rogers, who ran unopposed in this year's primary.

Pugliese is a former Mesa County Commissioner who served in that role for eight years and an attorney who previously worked in Mesa County before moving to El Paso County.

When speaking with The Gazette earlier this month Pugliese said that her goals if elected to represent House District 14 would be protecting parental choice in education, community safety and affordable living.

Woyte is a former Air Force officer who, after leaving the military 20 years ago, opted to begin working at his own supply chain management and manufacturing plant. Woyte also ran for Colorado Springs City Council in 2015, but lost out to Merv Bennett, Tom Strand and Bill Murray. Woyte's priorities if elected in November are the economy, education and elections.

House District 14 will also be slightly different following the election than in year's past. Due to the 2020 redistricting process, District 14 of the Colorado House has been moderately expanded. House District 14 now includes areas west of Interstate-25 — including Pikeview and the 80919 zip code — which was previously a part of District 20.

District 17

English pulled ahead of Mischa Smith with 55.35% of early votes during preliminary reporting of results in the House District 17 race, according to the Secretary of State website.

English, a Harrison School District 2 Board of Education treasurer and education advocate, faced Smith. English is also a small business owner and political campaign staffer.

English will run in the general election for House District 17, which covers southeastern Colorado Springs, against Republican candidate Rachel Stovall, who ran unopposed in this year's primary.

English said she would prioritize education, addressing affordable housing and focus on public safety. Education and affordable housing are also priorities for Smith, as well as Smith's focus on mental health.

District 18

In House District 18, which covers the core of downtown Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, Black pulled ahead of Summer Groubert, a children pastor's wife, with 68.44% of early votes during preliminary reporting of results, according to the Secretary of State website.

Black, an attorney, wants to focus on public safety, cost of living and education if elected to House District 18, according to Black's campaign website.

Black will face Mark Snyder in the general election after he ran unopposed in the primary election, once election results are finalized.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8.