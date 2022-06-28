Coloradans are at the polls today to decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will appear on the ballot in November.
Click or tap here for information on last-minute voting until 7 p.m. Unofficial results are expected to start being published around 7:30 p.m.
3:30 p.m.: Voting has picked up in the past few days, with 972,188 ballots returned so far of 3,740,330 active voters in Colorado. Of the returned ballots, 41.7% are Democratic and 49.5% are Republican.
Vehicles just keep on coming.— Alex Edwards (@AMEdwards21) June 29, 2022
According to the four county employees, it has been a very busy day but only picked up in the last hour.
Julia Lindahl doesn’t mind it though, saying “it’s good to see so many voters.” pic.twitter.com/mzivTpCO05
Continuing coverage: Get updates throughout the night by following us on Twitter @csgazette. If you haven't already, get news alerts via the Gazette app.
Nearly all of the most competitive primaries are in the Republican primary this year, as Democratic incumbents seek reelection and are running uncontested in their primaries. Both parties' ballots feature hotly contested congressional and legislative primaries in parts of the state.
The Secretary of State's Office has not received any reports of voting-related problems at polling centers this morning so far, a department spokesperson told Colorado Politics.
Election Day arrives on the heels of two significant political developments: the ongoing congressional hearing into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn longstanding precedent guaranteeing access to abortion.
Voters are also casting ballots at a time of soaring inflation, primarily fueled by skyrocketing prices at the gas pump, and a broad sense that living in Colorado has become unaffordable.